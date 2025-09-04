Flavors of Gujarat: Roseate House brings Kutch and Kathiyawad cuisine to the capital

For five days, the capital’s gourmands were treated to an authentic taste of western India as Roseate House New Delhi hosted "Flavors of Gujarat." From 27 to 31 August 2025, the hotel's chic all-day bistro, DEL, transformed into a haven of Gujarati culinary heritage, curated by the celebrated Chef Poonam Dedhia. The now-concluded festival offered a rare opportunity to explore the vibrant and nuanced cuisines of the Kutch and Kathiyawad regions, which are not a regular feature on the hotel's menu.

Chef Dedhia, known for her dedication to preserving and popularising traditional recipes, crafted a menu that was both a tribute to her roots and a delightful exploration for diners. The event promised an immersive experience, and it certainly delivered.

Having spent all my childhood years in Ahmedabad, I feel that the festival was an evocative trip down memory lane for me. The mere aroma of the dishes was a powerful hit of nostalgia. The comforting taste of the khichdi was particularly impressive, instantly bringing back cherished childhood memories. Similarly, biting into a crisp kachori and a flaky khakhra was reminiscent of snacks I used to sneakily share in between classes while sitting on the last bench.

Multiple snacking options were also available

One of the most pleasant surprises was how the menu skilfully challenged preconceived notions of Gujarati cuisine. Having eaten Gujarati food for over a decade, I went in believing that both the dal and kadhi would feature a distinct sweetness. However, Chef Dedhia explained that she had made a deliberate choice to craft these staples with a savoury profile. The result was a resounding success; both the dal and kadhi were complex, flavourful, and thoroughly enjoyable, offering a new perspective on familiar favourites.

Other highlights from the extensive menu included the masala chaas, which stood out for its thick, creamy consistency and a perfectly spiced, piquant flavour that cleansed the palate. The dabeli, a popular street food, was another masterstroke. It was presented with a sophisticated balance of tastes, steering clear of the excessive sweetness that can often overwhelm street-side versions.

Dabeli and kachori

Chef Dedhia revealed her dynamic approach to the menu in a brief chat with me. "Nothing is fixed," she explained. "We explore different items based on what's available during the season, rather than sticking to a rigid list." This commitment to seasonal produce was evident in the absence of aamras (mango pulp), as mangoes are a summer fruit and not in their prime in late August. This philosophy ensures that every dish is crafted from the freshest ingredients, offering peak flavour and authenticity.

Beyond the exceptional food, the experience was elevated by the impeccable service. Chef Dedhia and the Roseate House staff were exceedingly polite and attentive, regularly checking in with diners to ensure they were enjoying their meal.

Whilst the "Flavors of Gujarat" festival was a fleeting event, it was a resounding success. It not only offered a delicious and authentic dining experience but also served as a cultural showcase, bringing the rich, diverse, and often misunderstood cuisine of Gujarat to the forefront in a luxury setting.