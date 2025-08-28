From Malvani fish curry to Rajasthani thalis: Swiggy expands food on train service to 115 stations

Swiggy is transforming train journeys into delicious culinary experiences. With its Food on Train service expanding to over 115 stations across 28 states, passengers can now enjoy a wide variety of regional meals delivered directly to their seats. Whether it’s the rich Malvani fish curry on the Konkan line, Kerala Sadya in Kochi, or a traditional Rajasthani delicacy, Swiggy ensures passengers indulge in the tastes of home while on the move.

An expansion to meet growing demand

As part of its efforts to enhance travel convenience, Swiggy has launched its ‘Food on Train’ service at 15 new stations, including Madgaon, Mangalore, Ernakulam, Tirupati, and Jalandhar.

These additions bring the service to more travellers across India’s busiest routes, offering access to a broader range of culinary delights that align with the local and cultural diversity of the nation. The new stations strategically cover key tourist, business, and pilgrimage hubs, creating a seamless experience for families, students, and tourists.

The rise of the 'order for others' trend

In an unexpected yet heartwarming development, Swiggy has also seen a growing trend of people sending meals to their loved ones on the move. Nearly 14% of Food on Train orders fall under the ‘Order for Others’ category, with lunch being the most popular time.

Swiggy’s data reveals that familiar, homestyle meals like vegetarian thalis, rice bowls, and sandwiches dominate these orders, highlighting how family and friends are using food to show care and affection during journeys. Cities such as Vijayawada, Salem, Warangal, and Nagpur account for one-fifth of these requests, signifying a broader emotional connection that spans beyond metro cities.

Revolutionising train travel food

For passengers who have historically relied on pantry cars or station stalls, Swiggy’s service is a game-changer. The integration of local flavours with smart PNR-based delivery logistics ensures that fresh, hygienic meals are delivered right to the passenger’s seat, even when the train halts for just a few minutes. Operating daily from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, Swiggy is not only catering to college hubs and temple towns but also enabling smooth journeys for tourists across India.

Easy ordering

Swiggy makes it simple for passengers to order meals directly to their seats. By simply opening the app, searching for “Train,” entering the PNR number, and browsing menus, passengers can select from a variety of trusted partner restaurants along their route. Swiggy handles the rest, ensuring that meals are delivered at the right time and place, offering passengers the ultimate convenience.