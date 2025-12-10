Nara Thai opens first North India restaurant in Gurugram, bringing Bangkok’s celebrated flavours to NCR

Nara Thai has officially opened its doors in Gurugram, marking the brand’s first North India location and its 33rd global outpost. Operated in India by Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, the launch brings one of Bangkok’s most acclaimed Thai dining institutions to a city known for its evolving culinary landscape.

Advertisement

Founded in 2003 by Narawadee Srikarnchana (Yuki) and Sirisopa Chulasewok (Jean), Nara Thai has earned international recognition for its refined interpretations of Thai culinary traditions. With a network spanning Asia and the Middle East, the brand is celebrated for dishes that stay true to Thailand’s core flavour pillars while being presented through a contemporary lens.

The Gurugram menu features classics such as Tom Yum Soup, Som Tam, Pad Thai and Massaman Curry, alongside recipes created exclusively for India. Extensive vegetarian options and Jain-friendly preparations have been added for the first time, without altering the authenticity of the cuisine. All sauces, pastes and essential ingredients are imported from the flagship Bangkok kitchens, and chefs in India have completed thorough training under Nara’s Bangkok masters.

Advertisement

The new restaurant also introduces a dedicated beverage programme with cocktails inspired by traditional Thai ingredients, lively non alcoholic drinks and Nara’s well-known boba teas.

The interiors, designed by Thai designer Nitipattara Yensup, reflect a blend of modern elegance and cultural nostalgia. Rattan accents, blue and white palettes, floral notes and subtle gold details create a warm setting ideal for everything from business lunches to celebratory dinners. With seating for over 80 guests and a private dining space, the restaurant is positioned as a premium yet accessible destination.

For Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, the launch signals growing confidence in India’s appetite for global dining concepts. “Bringing Nara to North India is a deeply meaningful moment for us. We recognise the diversity and depth of the Indian palate, and for the first time, we have introduced extensive vegetarian selections and Jain-friendly preparations that stay true to the balance, authenticity and care that guide our cuisine,” said co-founders Narawadee Srikarnchana (Yuki) and Sirisopa Chulasewok (Jean).

Advertisement

Udai Pinnali, CEO of Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality, added, “This opening represents our commitment to shaping the future of authentic dining in the region. With Nara Thai, we are not only strengthening our portfolio but also bringing a distinctly new age perspective to Gurugram’s evolving culinary landscape.”