Ochre Spirits bets on India's maturing gin market with two new launches, eyes ₹145 crore revenue in three years

Ochre Spirits is stepping up its premium craft spirits play with the launch of two new gins — The Original Dry Gin and Plum & Citron Gin, as it looks to scale nationally and tap a fast-maturing premium drinking market in India.

The Goa-based company said the twin launches are part of a broader portfolio and expansion strategy that will support its revised revenue target of ₹145 crore over the next three years, up from an earlier ₹100 crore goal. The company is also planning to expand into seven states and 34 cities in the next financial year, building on its current presence in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Puducherry.

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The move comes as India’s gin category enters a new phase. What was once driven largely by first-time experimentation is now showing signs of repeat demand, with consumers becoming more selective on flavour, quality and drinking occasions. That shift is creating room for new entrants, but also raising the bar for product differentiation.

“For us, the real question wasn’t about whether the gin market was crowded, but whether Ochre Spirits could offer something genuinely distinct,” John Royerr, Founder of Ochre Spirits, told Business Today.

The company is positioning the launches as more than an incremental portfolio addition. Royerr said Ochre’s larger strategy is to build a multi-category premium beverage platform rather than remain confined to a single spirits segment. “We view ourselves not as a single-category player, but as a House of Beverages, with a portfolio that extends beyond spirits to include non-alcoholic cocktail premixes and premium mixers, everything that connects craft with culture,” he said.

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That strategy matters in a market where premiumisation is broadening beyond just one category. Ochre’s existing portfolio already includes flavoured rum and vodka expressions, while future plans include expansion into agave spirits, whisky and brandy. The company is also in discussions for a Pre-Series A fundraise as it scales its footprint and distribution.

The two new gin expressions are positioned at different ends of the premium spectrum. The Original Dry Gin, bottled at 40% ABV, has a more classic, savoury and botanical-led profile with notes of olives, rosemary, thyme and citrus peels. Plum & Citron Gin, also at 40% ABV, takes a more fruit-forward route, combining ripe plum and citron within a structured botanical base. The Original Dry Gin is priced at Rs 1,175 and the Plum Citron Gin at Rs 1,850 in Goa.

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Royerr said the dry gin was built with trade use in mind, particularly for bartenders and premium hospitality venues. “India’s top cocktail bars, hotels, and bartenders have long had to choose between imported gins or compromise with local brands that are either too botanical or too mild to perform in complex cocktails,” he said. He added, “We designed our dry gin for these professionals first, believing that if it works for them, it will resonate everywhere.”

That positioning reflects a wider shift in the category. Royerr said repeat consumer behaviour is now a more meaningful signal than early buzz. He said, “The return of repeat consumers is the clearest sign of maturity in the Indian gin market. The early buzz was driven by first-timers, but now, people are coming back with more nuanced questions."

That change could reshape how the category grows from here. Premiumisation is expected to continue, but increasingly on the basis of product depth and brand credibility rather than flavour novelty alone. “Premiumisation will go deeper, but consumers will expect more than just fancy packaging. Gin is no longer just a trend; it’s becoming embedded in how a new generation drinks and entertains,” said Royerr.

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India’s premium spirits market is entering a phase where execution will matter as much as innovation. With consumers moving from trial to repeat preference, sustained growth will likely come from brands that combine strong product quality with smart market expansion and clear occasion-based positioning. As the category matures, differentiation will increasingly be shaped not just by flavour, but by relevance, consistency and the ability to build enduring premium brands.