DMart: Rs 16100 cr for Radhakishan Damani, others as stock logs biggest gain in 1-yr | What led to rally?

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) shares jumped in Wednesday’s trade on April 1, marking their single biggest gain over a year following a string of new store openings that pushed the retail giant's total footprint to a massive of 500 stores.

At 2:47 pm, Avenue Supermarts Ltd shares were trading 7.69% higher at Rs 4266 apiece on the BSE, after gaining as much as 8.37% earlier in the session to touch day's high of Rs 4,293.

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At the day’s high, the stock traded 12.67% below its 52-week peak of Rs 4,916.30, while remaining comfortably more than 21% above its 52-week low of Rs 3,528.65. The counter has rallied for the second straight session today, recording its single-biggest day gain since February 1, 2025, when the stock closed over 9.5% higher.

According to BSE December quarter shareholding data, Radhakishan Damani and other promoters hold a 74.65% stake in the company. At day’s high, their stake was worth Rs 2,08,549 crore in Wednesday's trade against Rs 1,92,433 crore on Monday, resulting in a gain of over Rs 16,100 crore.

According to a stock exchange filing dated March 31, the company launched 12 new stores. These new outlets are spread across diverse geographies, including Daund and Dattawadi in Pune, Tiruvottiyur and Avadi in Chennai, and SGBL Square Mall in Cuttack.

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The expansion also covered northern and central regions with openings at Kanpur Road in Lucknow, Omaxe Connaught Place Mall in Greater Noida, IMT Faridabad, Sarkanda in Bilaspur, and Kachimet in Nagpur, the filing noted.

Meanwhile, Avenue Supermarts successfully scaled its operations from 478 stores to the 500-mark in just four days.

Extending its presence in Gujarat, the retailer added stores in Zundal and Singarwa. "The total number of stores as on date stands at 500," the company said.

Earlier in an exchange filing on March 30, the company informed the stock exchanges of seven new store openings situated in Vavol, Raichur, Annathanapatti, Ilavala, Haveri, City Centre Mall in Rohini, and Devpuri.

Prior to that, on March 29, the company announced the addition of three outlets located in Pipla, an AU Family Hub in Ghaziabad, and Vijay Nagar. This multi-store expansion spree officially kicked off on March 28, when DMart opened at the Gopalan Arcade Mall in Bengaluru.