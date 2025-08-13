Seeking authentic Punjabi flavours in Delhi? This iconic eatery has you covered

If you’re looking for an authentic Punjabi dining experience in Delhi, a familiar yet new place has come to your rescue. From the aroma of slow-cooked spices to the rich hues of hand-painted murals, the new neighbourhood has gained a restaurant that brings the rustic charm of Punjab to the heart of the city, while also nodding to contemporary design sensibilities.

Dhaba Estd. 1986, one of India’s most recognised names in Punjabi cuisine, has opened now launched in the heart of Civil Lines.

“Civil Lines is an ideal location to anchor our growth as it is symbolic of cultural richness and urban sophistication,” said Rahul Khanna, Director, Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. “This new outlet embodies not just our expansion plan but also our commitment to preserving a 40-year culinary tradition, which remains relevant in the current hospitality sector.”

The 54-seater restaurant blends classic North Indian design elements with playful contemporary touches. Hand-painted murals, earthy textures, and cinematic motifs create a layered visual story, while warm lighting and open spaces invite guests to linger. Kabir Suri said, “With every new outlet, we aim to bring a piece of our story to life, all over again. One that is rooted in nostalgia, flavour, and the vibrant spirit of Punjabi Food. Launching our outlet in the heart of Civil Lines felt like a perfect place to take this story forward.”

The outlet is being led by franchise partners Bhawna and Saurabh Dua, a mother-son duo. “Dhaba Estd. 1986 is renowned for warmth, flavour, and nostalgia – the core values we grew up with. Bringing the brand to Civil Lines as franchise partners is both an honour and a homecoming for us, as we look forward to creating a space where families and friends can savour authentic Punjabi food,” they said.

The opening menu features time-honoured dishes like Dal Dhaba and Butter Chicken, while also previewing new interpretations of Punjabi comfort food. Slow-simmered gravies, perfectly marinated meats, and freshly baked breads form the core of the menu, which balances tradition with modern presentation.