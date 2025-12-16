World-first Mahura cask finish puts Crazy Cock at the centre of India’s single malt surge

Indian single malt whisky has crossed a new frontier with Crazy Cock announcing the launch of the world’s first single malt finished in Mahura casks, a milestone that places indigenous distilling traditions at the centre of global whisky innovation. Branded as Madhuca: The Heritage Editions, the release draws from the century-old legacy of South Seas Distilleries, the house behind India’s oldest single malts.

Advertisement

The launch comes amid a sharp wave of premiumisation in Indian single malts. According to IWSR, the category has grown at a CAGR of around 15–20 percent in recent years, positioning India among the fastest-growing premium whisky markets globally. Industry momentum has been driven by rising consumer aspiration, a growing focus on provenance and craftsmanship, and the rapid expansion of cocktail culture across urban India.

“Crazy Cock The Indian Single Malt Whisky represents the passion, patience and perseverance of fearless souls who dare to dream differently, just like our founder,” said Hamavand Chinoy, Director, South Seas Distilleries. “Behind every drop lies our century-long commitment to shaping the future of Indian single malt. This world-first Mahura cask finish is an extension of our relentless pursuit of innovation – perfecting the art of Indian single malt and affirming India’s potential to redefine global whisky craftsmanship.”

Advertisement

South Seas Distilleries traces its roots back over a hundred years and houses India’s largest copper pot stills along with the country’s oldest private cask collection, established well before Indian single malt was formally recognised as a category. The distillery has spent more than four decades shaping the evolution of Indian single malt whisky and was also the first commercial distiller globally to mature Mahua spirit, an indigenous distillate with deep cultural links across central India.

That long-standing experimentation has culminated in the Madhuca Heritage Editions. The Mahura cask, developed exclusively by South Seas, is seasoned with Mahua spirit, creating a finish never previously attempted in single malt whisky. The resulting profile is smooth and aromatic, designed to complement contemporary drinking preferences and India’s growing cocktail-forward culture. The Mahua tree, revered in the Vedas as a symbol of abundance, has long inspired the founding family of South Seas, India’s oldest commercial distillers of Mahua flower spirit, and forms the conceptual backbone of the new range.

Advertisement

To mark the origins of the Madhuca journey, South Seas earlier released a limited allocation of just 102 bottles of matured Mahua spirit, priced at ₹1,02,000, positioning it as the genesis of the Madhuca story. The wider Madhuca Heritage Editions comprise three distinct single malt expressions, each matured in carefully selected oak casks and finished in Mahura casks, resulting in a whisky style that is distinctly Indian and versatile for modern mixology.

The packaging reflects this positioning, drawing inspiration from the colours of the Indian flag, saffron, blue and green, in a bold, contemporary design that pays homage to India’s indigenous spirits while retaining a premium aesthetic.

The Madhuca Heritage Editions join the Crazy Cock portfolio alongside Dhua and Rare, both of which have earned acclaim in international tasting circles and drawn comparisons with globally recognised single malts such as Yamazaki, Macallan and Bruichladdich. The new range will be available at select five-star hotels, premium clubs, duty-free outlets and leading retailers across Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Goa.