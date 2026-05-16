May 16 is World Whisky Day. What began as one enthusiast's big idea has grown into a global ritual, celebrated across thousands of bars, distilleries, and living rooms worldwide. The spirit of it is refreshingly simple: slow down, nose the glass, and actually taste what's in it. Whether you're hosting a full tasting session or treating yourself to one very good drink, here is your curated guide to the bottles that deserve a spot on your table this Saturday.

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For the collector: Indri Rudhira India | Limited Edition

If there is one bottle that defines the ambition of Indian single malt right now, it is Indri Rudhira. A collaboration between Indri Single Malt and The Dram Club, Rudhira holds the distinction of being India's first-ever single malt matured in Pineau des Charentes casks — the French fortified wine barrels that give it a bold, richly layered profile of smoke, fruit, and oak. Limited to just 252 individually numbered bottles and bottled at 50% ABV, this is as rare as Indian whisky gets. If you can find one, this is the bottle to open on World Whisky Day.

For the celebration: Chivas Regal 25 Scotch

Some whiskies are made to be saved for a moment. Chivas 25 is one of them. Made from 25-year-old Scotch blended whiskies, every cask is hand-selected and individually nosed before blending. The nose opens with sweet orange, peach, and marzipan, the palate delivers rich chocolate orange with a fondant creaminess, and the finish is smooth, rounded, and luxuriously long. This is the world's first luxury whisky, and it earns the title.

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For the Islay devotee: Laphroaig 10 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch

Few whiskies announce themselves as boldly as Laphroaig 10. Malted barley dried over peat fires, a decade in ex-bourbon barrels, and the result is a full-bodied expression layered with intense smokiness, salty seaweed, and a subtle lingering sweetness. Uncompromising and deeply coastal, this is the bottle for those who want their whisky to taste exactly like what it is — something made in one very specific place, in one very specific way, for over 200 years.

For the Japanese whisky fan: Toki Suntory Whisky Japanese Blended Whisky

"Toki" means "time" in Japanese, and this blend from the House of Suntory — drawing on whiskies from Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita — embodies that philosophy. Light, smooth, and subtly complex, it offers green apple, honey, and fresh herbs leading into a gently sweet and spicy finish. Perfect neat, over ice, or as a highball. A bottle that rewards patience and rewards curiosity.

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For something new: Toki Black Japanese Blended Whisky

The newly launched Toki Black brings together Hakushu peated and Hakushu grain whiskies in a bold, smoky blend that challenges conventional blending boundaries. Available in Delhi, Haryana, Mumbai, Bangalore and Goa, this expression is rich and smoky — equally at home neat, over ice, or in a whisky cocktail.

For the harmony seeker: Hibiki Japanese Harmony Japanese Blended Whisky

Crafted by House of Suntory Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, Hibiki Japanese Harmony is a masterclass in balance. Honey, orange peel, and white chocolate open on the nose, with a gentle touch of oak throughout. Smooth, refined, and deeply considered — this is the bottle that converts people to Japanese whisky.

For the classic: Jim Beam Kentucky Bourbon

Eight generations, 225 years, and a commitment to ageing every drop twice as long as legally required. Jim Beam White Label delivers sweet caramel, vanilla, gentle oak, and woody grain — lightly sweet and toasted, exceptionally versatile. Neat, on ice, or in a highball, this is the bottle that built a category.

For the harmony blend: Nagomi by Oaksmith Japanese-Scotch Blend

Also crafted by Suntory Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, Nagomi draws its name from the Japanese concept of harmony and balance. Aged Scotch malts meet smooth American bourbons in a rich, full-bodied blend of gentle smoke, spice, fruit, and subtle oak. A sophisticated option for those whose palates sit at the intersection of traditions.

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For the budget-conscious: 100 Pipers Blended Scotch

Crafted from 25 to 30 selected Speyside malt whiskies, 100 Pipers offers gentle smokiness, honey, citrus, vanilla, light spice, and orchard fruits — warm and lightly smoky on the finish. Rooted in the philosophy of leaving behind a meaningful legacy, it is a fitting and accessible choice for World Whisky Day.

For the Indian whisky enthusiast: Godawan 01 & 02 Indian Single Malt | 700ml

Rajasthan has given India Godawan, one of the country's most awarded single malts. Godawan 01 Rich & Rounded leads with deep caramel and a luscious, baklava-like butteriness, while Godawan 02 Fruit & Spice offers a lighter, more vibrant fruit-forward character. Select batches are aged in American Standard Barrels steeped with rare Indian botanicals, including Rasna and Jatamansi, for a complexity that is distinctly of its place. Available across 13 states.

For the gifter: Seven Islands Pure Malt by Tilaknagar Industries Indo-Scottish Blend | 750ml

A Gold winner at the London Spirits Competition 2026, Seven Islands Pure Malt combines four single malts from the Himalayas and Vindhyas with Scottish malts from Speyside and the Lowlands at 42.8% ABV. The rectangular bottle with a cartographic map of Mumbai's seven original islands makes it one of the most distinctive on any shelf. Smooth, complex, and easy to enjoy.

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For the everyday dram: Oaken Glow Indian Whisky | 750ml

At the most accessible end of this list sits Oaken Glow — and it earns its place. Warm oak, caramel, vanilla, and gentle smokiness, with a velvety texture and smooth finish. Equally at home neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, this is the bottle that proves you do not need to spend a fortune to drink well on World Whisky Day.

For the pioneer: Amrut Indian Single Malt Indian Single Malt | Bengaluru

Before Indian single malt became a talking point, Amrut was already making the argument, quietly, confidently, and convincingly. Crafted in Bengaluru, this is the distillery that first put India on the global whisky map, earning the respect of enthusiasts and critics long before the category found its current momentum. Rich, bold, and generously layered, Amrut's expressions typically unfold with tropical fruit, warm spice, dark chocolate, and oak, a profile shaped as much by India's climate as by the craft behind it.

For craft-led discovery: GianChand Indian Single Malt

As Indian single malts find growing recognition on the world stage, GianChand brings a distinctly Himalayan character to the conversation. Crafted in the foothills of Jammu with pristine mountain water and shaped by the region’s unique ageing conditions, its flagship single malt opens with smooth notes of honey, dried fruits, gentle spice, and a subtle hint of peat. For smoky whisky lovers, GianChand Manshaa adds citrus, soft smoke, and delicate salinity, while GianChand Adambaraa leans into elegance with vanilla, oak, and dried fruit. With strong recognition across domestic and international awards, GianChand reflects the confident rise of Indian whisky: rooted in place, refined in craft, and increasingly global in ambition. Advertisement For the tropical classic: Paul John Indian Single Malt | Goa



Distilled in Goa, Paul John brings a distinctly tropical character to India’s single malt story. Shaped by the region’s warm coastal climate, its whiskies mature with remarkable intensity, developing depth, softness, and a richly layered profile. From unpeated expressions that lean into honeyed sweetness and gentle fruit to smoky variants with earthy complexity, Paul John offers a diverse portfolio that speaks to both new explorers and seasoned whisky enthusiasts. With sustained international recognition, the brand has become one of India’s most admired single malt names, capturing the warmth, craft, and confidence of a whisky culture that continues to travel far beyond its home shores.

For the easy evening: Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition Irish Whisky | 750ml

Matured across three cask types including chestnut wood, the Jameson Triple Triple Chestnut Edition is layered, smooth, and quietly indulgent. Toffee fudge, vanilla, and hazelnut chocolate on the nose lead into creamy fudge and gentle nuttiness on the palate, with a smooth, lingering finish of balanced oak and chestnut warmth. The choice for those who appreciate refinement without ceremony.

For the Scotch traditionalist: Teacher's Highland Cream Reserve Blended Scotch

Following traditions set by William Teacher in the 19th century and crafted using peated single malt from the Ardmore distillery, Teacher's Highland Cream Reserve is defined by its higher-than-average malt content and balanced smoky peatiness. Add water to bring out its rich smoky notes and signature creamy finish, this is a Scotch that rewards the old-fashioned approach.

For the experimental spirit: Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt



As India’s single malt movement gathers pace, Crazy Cock brings a more adventurous, distinctly contemporary voice to the category. Known for pushing beyond convention, the brand draws on indigenous influences such as Mahura cask finishing to create a whisky identity that feels rooted in India yet confidently global in outlook. Its signature single malt opens with fruity, floral, and oak-led notes, while the Madhuca range, particularly Crazy Cock Madhuca – The Heritage Edition, adds further depth with floral sweetness, spice, fruit, and evolving woody complexity. With growing recognition on the awards circuit, Crazy Cock captures the bold, experimental energy shaping the next chapter of Indian whisky.