Amrut Distilleries unveils ‘Bella’, a 100% jaggery-distilled rum

Amrut Distilleries has launched a pioneering product - Bella, the world’s first 100% jaggery-distilled and matured single rum. Unveiled in Gurgaon, this artisanal rum is crafted from nutrient-rich jaggery sourced from the fertile Sahyadri range and Mandya, matured for six years in ex-bourbon barrels under tropical conditions.

“The 100% Jaggery Rum was our dream, and it was late Mr. Neelkanta Roa Jagdale’s vision,” said Thrivikram, JMD of Amrut Distilleries. “He created the category by presenting it to the progressive and forward-thinking Karnataka Excise. We dedicate ‘Bella’ to all ardent fans of rum. Upon popular demand from the patrons of Haryana, who have a deep love for Amrut and its offerings, I am proud to present Bella.”

India’s history with jaggery goes back centuries, with its usage dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization. Though the popularity of refined sugar took over during the colonial era, jaggery has remained a vital part of Indian households, often used for traditional delicacies during auspicious occasions.

This unique rum features tasting notes that highlight its craftsmanship:

• Nose: Fruity coconut and vanilla tones evolving into marzipan with subtle citrus.

• Taste: Rich flavours of chocolatey vanilla, green almond, and a hint of citrus.

• Finish: Sweet almondy smoothness.

Priced at ₹4,000, Bella enters the market as a premium offering, promising a refined experience for connoisseurs of fine spirits.