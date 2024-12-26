EatSure unveils innovative multi-restaurant group ordering feature

EatSure, the flagship direct-to-consumer platform by Rebel Foods, has introduced an innovative multi-restaurant group ordering feature, redefining how Indians order food online. Available across 75+ cities, this new offering allows users to create shared carts and order from multiple restaurants in a single transaction - a first for the food delivery industry.

The “Food Court on an App” feature addresses a long-standing gap in group food ordering by allowing individuals to select items from various restaurants under the EatSure portfolio. Real-time synchronization ensures that everyone in the group can view and modify the shared cart while the host finalises the order and payment.

Speaking about the new feature, Sagar Kochhar, Co-Founder and CEO of EatSure, Rebel Foods, “At EatSure, we are always striving to solve for broken experiences/unsolved need gaps in food ordering. The new group ordering feature aligns with the same, wherein we let a group of friends/family members to build a joint cart by adding products from their choice of restaurants, such that everything gets delivered to them in One Order. It’s more than just ordering food; it’s about connecting people through a shared culinary journey.”

What Sets EatSure Apart

• Multi-Restaurant Orders: Customers can order from different restaurants in a single transaction, bringing diverse preferences together.

• Personalised Cart Management: Every group member can customise and label their order for seamless identification during delivery.

• Real-Time Updates: Notifications ensure all participants stay informed about changes to the order.

• Exclusive Discounts: Group orders unlock additional offers, making the experience both convenient and cost-effective.

EatSure’s latest feature reinforces its commitment to enhancing dining experiences and adapting to the evolving needs of its customers. With a portfolio that includes brands like Faasos, Wendy’s, Behrouz Biryani, and OvenStory Pizza, EatSure has set a new benchmark for food delivery services.

The feature is live on Android and web platforms.