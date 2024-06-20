Radico Khaitan brings award-winning Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky home

After winning accolades globally, Radico Khaitan, a leading Indian IMFL company, announces the launch of its acclaimed Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky in India. The rollout begins in Uttar Pradesh this month, with plans to expand to Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Telangana, and Goa, including CSD (Canteen Store Department), throughout the fiscal year.

Rampur Asava, priced at Rs 10,000 in Uttar Pradesh, has already made its mark in the UK, USA, Europe, Dubai, and Global Travel Retail, garnering praise for its unique flavour profile derived from a finishing process in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks, a first in single malt history.

“Our focus on luxury liquor underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and craftsmanship," says Mr. Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan. "We are witnessing a remarkable growth in the acceptance and appreciation of Indian luxury spirits at the global scale. Even consumers in India are increasingly seeking sophisticated experiences, and our premium offerings cater to this evolving palate."

He further adds, "This trend not only reflects the changing preferences of Indian consumers but also reinforces our position as pioneers in the industry. With our Rampur Signature Reserve Indian Single Malt Whisky being sold at Rs. 5 lakhs, the launch of Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky comes at a time of growing demand for Indian single malts. We are confident that Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky will set a new benchmark in the Indian luxury spirits market, further establishing our legacy of excellence and innovation.”

The whisky boasts an impressive collection of awards, including the London Spirits Competition 2024, Bartender's Brand Award 2024, and Beverage Testing Institute Awards 2023. It has consistently impressed connoisseurs and critics, securing spots on prestigious lists such as the Top 100 Premium Wine and Spirits Brands of the World, Fifty Best World Whisky, and Whisky Advocate's Top 20 Whiskies of the World.

Tasting Notes: Rampur Asava offers a mix of tropical fruit notes like apricot, blackberry, and plum, subtly intertwined with tobacco and spices. The palate enjoys a velvety texture, where manuka honey sweetness dances with spicy oak and vanilla, culminating in a dry finish, courtesy of the Indian red wine casks.