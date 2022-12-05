Lalu Yadav kidney transplant: Things to keep in mind if you're an organ donor and recipient

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav successfully underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth hospital. His daughter Rohini Acharya was the organ donor.

His daughter Misa Bharti on Twitter said her father is still in the ICU. He is conscious and able to talk. The surgery has shed spotlight on the well-being of kidney donors and recipients. HS Mohapatra, professor of nephrology at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, has noted down some precautions that need to be taken by both after the transplant surgery.

Kidney transplant: Donor

After the surgery a donor can leave the hospital within two to three days of the surgery. According to Mohapatra, a donor can live a completely normal life with one kidney. The donors can do normal chorus ten days after the surgery. However, since it is a surgery there is a small percentage – less than one per cent – who might face complications and death, he stated. Adding on to the risk, Mohapatra said that the risk is as same as with a simple gallbladder surgery.

He suggested that donors must get their blood pressure and urine creatinine level tested every six months.

Kidney transplant: Recipients

Mohapatra said that transplant patients are at a higher risk of lymphoma and other cancers. But they happen after years and years of taking the medicines and are treatable. As stated by the doctor, there is also a loss of libido. The patients who have undergone transplants can eat almost anything that is clean, fast food is not advisable. Sexual activity is not a problem, and women who have undergone kidney transplant can even give birth.

About survival, Mohapatra added that almost 90 per cent survive past the one-year mark of undergoing surgery, 70 to 80 per cent past the five-year mark, and 50 to 60 per cent past the ten-year mark.

