Shakira India concert: Pop icon to perform in Mumbai, Delhi; Check ticket details and schedule

Global pop icon and multiple Grammy Award winner Shakira is set to headline the third edition of the Feeding India Concert 2026, marking her return to India and the first time the initiative will be held across multiple cities. The concerts will take place in Mumbai on April 10 and in Delhi on April 15.

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Organised by Feeding India in collaboration with District by Zomato, the shows are presented by HSBC India, produced and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato.

Commenting on the announcement, Shakira said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."

The expansion to two cities reflects the growing scale of the music-for-change initiative, which brings together artists, philanthropists and citizens in pursuit of the goal of Zero Hunger by 2030, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Shakira, known for chart-topping anthems including Hips Don't Lie, Whenever, Wherever and Waka Waka, also brings her philanthropic credentials to the stage. Through her Barefoot Foundation, she has championed education and child welfare for vulnerable communities worldwide, a mission that aligns with the concert’s vision of a hunger- and malnutrition-free nation.

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Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “This is a defining moment for the Feeding India Concert. Bringing an artist of Shakira's global stature to two cities represents our commitment to scaling impact while delivering world-class entertainment. Music has the unique power to unite people across boundaries, and we're leveraging that to drive meaningful conversations that can transform lives. This is what the Feeding India Concert stands for: experiences that move you emotionally while moving the needle on hunger.”

Ticket details and schedule

District app users can receive real-time updates and exclusive announcements by clicking the ‘Notify Me’ button.

Exclusive 48-hour access for HSBC credit cardholders will be live from 12 PM on February 27 to 12 PM on March 1. Cardholders can avail 10% off up to INR 1,000 at the time of booking. General ticket sales will open at 1 PM on March 1.

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Fans can also book with flexibility using the District's Buy Now, Pay Later option, paying 50% at the time of booking and the remaining balance by March 20, 2026.

Concert schedule:

April 10, 2026: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

April 15, 2026: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

Opening acts will be announced in the coming weeks via the feedingindia and districtupdates Instagram pages and on the District app.