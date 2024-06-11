Candlelight Concerts now in India! To illuminate Delhi with classical music and Coldplay tributes

Delhi, prepare to be enchanted! Candlelight Concerts, the globally acclaimed series of intimate musical performances, is making its debut in the capital this June. Following a successful run in Mumbai, the series, produced by Live Your City (a Fever Labs Inc. brand), promises mesmeriwing evenings bathed in the soft glow of thousands of candles.

Two unique Candlelight experiences await Delhi audiences:

A Classical Journey:

Date: June 14th

Time: 18:30 & 20:30

Venue: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA)

Act: Pianist Vashu Tangri will transport listeners with timeless melodies by Mozart and Chopin.

Duration: 60 minutes

Price: Tickets start from Rs 1,199

A Coldplay Serenade:

Date: June 16th

Time: 18:15 & 20:00

Venue: Le Meridien

Act: Pianist Vashu Tangri reimagines Coldplay's greatest hits in a stunning candlelit setting.

Duration: 60 minutes

Price: Tickets start from Rs 1,499

Candlelight Concerts have gained global recognition for democratising access to classical music and creating multi-sensory experiences that resonate with both seasoned concertgoers and newcomers. These intimate concerts, bathed in the warm glow of candlelight, offer a unique opportunity to connect with music on a deeper level.

Tickets for both Delhi performances are on sale now.