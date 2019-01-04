Gully Boy trailer release date announced in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Asli Hip Hop song

The trailer of the much awaited movie Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is set to be released online on January 9, according to reports. The bollywood stars, who have worked together in a movie for the first time, have shared the date of announcement of the Gully Boy trailer on their twitter handles.

Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment have co-produced the movie which will hit the theatres on February 14.

Gully Boy is among the nine films which will be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival

Apart from their first movie together, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Takht. The period drama which revolves around the Mughal era also features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal