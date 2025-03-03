Lollapalooza India 2025: A musical celebration of iconic tracks From screen to stage; check out full lineup

Mumbai is gearing up for an electrifying musical weekend as Lollapalooza India 2025 returns for its third edition on March 8 and 9 at the iconic Mahalakshmi Racecourse. The festival, known for its powerhouse lineups and vibrant atmosphere, will bring together legendary artists, emerging global talent, and some of the most streamed musicians of recent years.

Beyond their hit singles, several Lollapalooza 2025 artists have also left their mark in film and television, with their tracks becoming synonymous with some of pop culture’s most unforgettable moments. Ahead of the festival, here’s a look at the iconic tracks that have seamlessly blended music with cinematic storytelling.

Rock veterans Green Day are set to take the stage at Lollapalooza India, and their track Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) continues to resonate beyond music charts. The song’s inclusion in the post-credit scene of Deadpool featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman added a nostalgic, bittersweet touch, making it a defining moment for the Marvel anti-hero’s journey.

Shawn Mendes lent his vocals to the animated musical Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, where Top of the World became the film’s uplifting anthem. Mendes’ soulful voice turned the track into a feel-good masterpiece, resonating with audiences beyond the screen.

Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA has mastered the art of ethereal melodies, and Forgotten Love captured an emotional turning point in Grey’s Anatomy. Its hauntingly beautiful soundscape made the moment even more powerful, earning the track a spot in the series’ iconic music history.

The high-energy sound of Nothing But Thieves made Ban All the Music a perfect fit for The Vampire Diaries. Used during an intense episode, the song amplified the drama and thrill, cementing its place as one of the show’s most memorable musical moments.

Rising artist Dot. added a fresh yet nostalgic vibe to the The Archies with Sunoh and Va Va Voom. Her velvety voice captured the essence of youthful love, friendship, and adventure, making the tracks stand out as some of the film’s most enchanting numbers.

Lisa Mishra delivered a deeply moving performance with Nadaniyaan, a song that perfectly encapsulated the bittersweet emotions of The Sky Is Pink. Her evocative voice and heartfelt lyrics left audiences with a lingering sense of love and loss.

