A week on the wrist: G-SHOCK GM-2110D-2ADR – The modern warrior

G-SHOCK watches are often described as indestructible, but they’ve also evolved to be a design statement. The GM-2110D-2ADR is a perfect example of how ruggedness can marry sleek aesthetics. Over a week of wearing this watch, I found it to be more than just a tough tool; it became a trusted companion that balanced form and function seamlessly.

Design That Stands Out

What struck me first about the GM-2110D-2ADR was its octagonal stainless-steel bezel. G-SHOCK’s iconic shape is reimagined here with polished edges that reflect light beautifully, lending it an air of sophistication that isn’t typically associated with the brand’s rugged DNA. The light blue dial offers a refreshing pop of colour, making the watch versatile enough to transition from a casual weekend look to a sharp blazer at a dinner party.

Despite its tough appearance, the watch has a slim profile, sitting comfortably on my wrist without feeling bulky. At 44.4mm, it commands attention but doesn’t overwhelm, even on smaller wrists. The resin inner case keeps the weight manageable, while the stainless-steel band adds a premium feel.

Built for the Everyday Adventurer

Wearing this watch for over a week made one thing abundantly clear: it’s built to handle anything. Whether I was at the gym, caught in an unexpected downpour, or navigating the chaos of a packed workday, the GM-2110D-2ADR took it all in stride.

Its shock resistance is as reliable as ever - no surprise there - and the 200-metre water resistance meant I didn’t have to baby it around water. The mineral glass held up well against daily bumps and scrapes, showing no signs of wear.

Features That Matter

G-SHOCK has always been known for functionality, and the GM-2110D-2ADR doesn’t disappoint. It offers the essentials for modern life without overwhelming you with unnecessary features:

• Dual Display: The combination of analogue and digital elements is intuitive, with the hands moving out of the way at the press of a button for unobstructed access to the digital screen.

• World Time: Travelling to multiple time zones during this week was a breeze, thanks to its 48-city world time feature.

• Daily Alarms: Perfect for someone who lives by reminders, these kept me on schedule without needing to check my phone constantly.

• Backlight: The double LED light made late-night time checks effortless, with no fumbling in the dark.

What’s impressive is how these features integrate seamlessly into the design. The buttons are recessed, preventing accidental presses, but they’re still easy to operate when needed.

How It Wears

One of the most surprising things about the GM-2110D-2ADR is how comfortable it is. The stainless-steel bracelet, equipped with a secure clasp, feels solid yet lightweight. The watch’s slimness also means it slides easily under a cuff, making it more versatile than you’d expect from a G-SHOCK.

Despite its rugged build, the watch never felt out of place, whether I was dressed down for a casual day out or suited up for a formal event. It has a universal appeal - strong enough for the outdoors but stylish enough for the office.

Final Verdict

The GM-2110D-2ADR is a masterclass in modern versatility. It’s bold without being brash, durable without being overbearing, and functional without being fussy. G-SHOCK has managed to take their legacy of toughness and elevate it with a design that feels fresh and contemporary.

If you’re looking for a timepiece that can handle your busiest days while adding a touch of refinement to your wrist, this watch is a worthy contender. After a week, it feels less like a tool and more like a trusted partner—always ready, always reliable, and always stylish.