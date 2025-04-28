Arts Room, New Delhi: Where every cocktail is a canvas and every plate, a masterstroke

On Saturday nights, Arts Room in Malviya Nagar becomes a living, breathing canvas. Tucked discreetly inside the Eldeco Centre, it feels both hidden and immediate, a restaurant that doesn’t scream for attention but secures it anyway, one beautifully plated dish and conceptually charged cocktail at a time.

From the moment we arrived, it was clear: here, the drinks lead the way.

A Gallery of Glasses

The cocktail menu reads like a fine art retrospective, with each libation a tribute to a seminal work. We began with Persistence of Memory, a nod to Salvador Dalí’s dreamscape. Aged rum and Arabica-infused white rum created a dark, earthy base, lifted by dry vermouth and rounded with a whisper of saffron and olive oil. The lemon thyme salt rim sharpened each sip, much like Dalí’s melting clocks distort time.

My companion’s choice, The Kiss, a delicate homage to Gustav Klimt, was as romantic as its name promised. Roku gin, cranberry reduction and elderflower syrup sang together, finished with a splash of soda that kept it airy and bright.

The allure of the menu demanded further exploration.

Number 1 (Lavender Mist), inspired by Jackson Pollock’s expressionist chaos, arrived clouded in blue pea foam and spritzed with stone flower mist - ethereal, aromatic, and thoroughly intriguing.

Then came The Two Fridas, perhaps the most memorable drink of the evening. Hemp seed-infused tequila mingled boldly with jalapeño and cilantro, finished with hemp-chilli salt. It was daring, punchy, and exhilarating, a toast to Frida Kahlo’s fearless spirit.

Each cocktail wasn’t just well-made. It told a story, held a memory, and created a dialogue. And isn’t that the highest ambition of both art and drink?

The Plates: Thoughtful and Playful

The food, thankfully, is no mere supporting act. It matches the drinks for sophistication and soul.

The Avo Straciatella Toast was a masterclass in balance: creamy Hass avocado, pillowy bocconcini, bright cherry tomatoes, and a surprising pisco note that gave it lift and elegance. No mere brunch cliché here, this was avocado toast elevated to fine art.

Next, a quiet triumph: a Bufala Cheese Salad recently added to the menu, featuring luscious bufala over bitter greens and heirloom tomatoes, all kissed by a vinaigrette that felt more like a spring breeze than a dressing. Light, fragrant, yet satisfying, it made a persuasive case for salads as the most exciting part of a meal.

Finally, a Veggie Pizza that stunned with simplicity and flavour. cheese veggies and a slight ash dusting atop a blistered, chewy crust. Each bite was earthy, sweet, and deftly smoky, artful without being overthought.

The Vibe: Casual Grandiosity

Arts Room wears its artistry lightly. The interiors are clean-lined and warm, striking a balance between creative energy and unpretentious hospitality. There’s a sense of being in on a secret: of belonging to a new creative movement even as you sip and dine.

Service, too, is impeccable. Our server navigated us through the story behind every cocktail and gave thoughtful recommendations without ever feeling rehearsed or intrusive.

The Final Word

At Arts Room, you don’t merely eat or drink, you participate. You step into a space where culinary art and fine drinking converge with genuine warmth, creating a meal that lingers far beyond the final sip.

Come for the cocktails, stay for the food, return for the feeling.

Location: Arts Room, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Perfect for: Dreamy date nights, artistic souls, and lovers of good design (and even better cocktails).