scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Lifestyle
Reviews
ASICS Gel-Nimbus 27 Kumadori review: A cloud-like running experience

Feedback

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 27 Kumadori review: A cloud-like running experience

Having used them over the past few weeks, I can say they offer a refreshing take on the running shoe. Read on for the full review.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
GEL-NIMBUS 27 KUMADORI GEL-NIMBUS 27 KUMADORI

I recently had the opportunity to try out the GEL-NIMBUS 27 KUMADORI, a special release for the New Delhi Marathon 2025, priced at ₹16,999. Having used them over the past few weeks, I can say they offer a refreshing take on the running shoe, combining comfort, performance, and a design that transitions well into everyday wear.

Right from the start, the soft-engineered jacquard mesh upper impressed me. It wraps around the foot nicely, providing a snug yet breathable fit that kept my feet cool during longer runs. The knit tongue and collar also deserve a mention; they offer a supportive feel without feeling restrictive, making the overall fit both secure and comfortable.

One of the standout features for me was the cushioning. The FF BLAST PLUS ECO cushioning truly lives up to its promise of making each step feel as though you’re landing on clouds. Whether I was going for a light jog or a more intensive run, the cushioning absorbed shock well and made my runs noticeably smoother. It’s refreshing to feel such a soft landing, particularly during longer sessions when fatigue can quickly set in.

Performance-wise, the HYBRID ASICSGRIP outsole proved its worth across different surfaces. I tested the shoes on wet pavements, uneven urban paths, and even on a few light trail runs. In every instance, the grip was reliable, instilling confidence with each step. Durability is another strong point here; although I can only speak to a few weeks of use, the outsole and overall construction have held up very well under regular wear and tear.

In summary, the GEL-NIMBUS 27 KUMADORI offers a balanced blend of comfort and performance. While its price point might be a bit steep for some, the quality of materials and the thoughtful design justify the cost. It’s a versatile trainer that not only meets the demands of rigorous training but also fits seamlessly into a stylish, everyday wardrobe.

Published on: Feb 17, 2025, 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement