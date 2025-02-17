ASICS Gel-Nimbus 27 Kumadori review: A cloud-like running experience

I recently had the opportunity to try out the GEL-NIMBUS 27 KUMADORI, a special release for the New Delhi Marathon 2025, priced at ₹16,999. Having used them over the past few weeks, I can say they offer a refreshing take on the running shoe, combining comfort, performance, and a design that transitions well into everyday wear.

Right from the start, the soft-engineered jacquard mesh upper impressed me. It wraps around the foot nicely, providing a snug yet breathable fit that kept my feet cool during longer runs. The knit tongue and collar also deserve a mention; they offer a supportive feel without feeling restrictive, making the overall fit both secure and comfortable.

One of the standout features for me was the cushioning. The FF BLAST PLUS ECO cushioning truly lives up to its promise of making each step feel as though you’re landing on clouds. Whether I was going for a light jog or a more intensive run, the cushioning absorbed shock well and made my runs noticeably smoother. It’s refreshing to feel such a soft landing, particularly during longer sessions when fatigue can quickly set in.

Performance-wise, the HYBRID ASICSGRIP outsole proved its worth across different surfaces. I tested the shoes on wet pavements, uneven urban paths, and even on a few light trail runs. In every instance, the grip was reliable, instilling confidence with each step. Durability is another strong point here; although I can only speak to a few weeks of use, the outsole and overall construction have held up very well under regular wear and tear.

In summary, the GEL-NIMBUS 27 KUMADORI offers a balanced blend of comfort and performance. While its price point might be a bit steep for some, the quality of materials and the thoughtful design justify the cost. It’s a versatile trainer that not only meets the demands of rigorous training but also fits seamlessly into a stylish, everyday wardrobe.