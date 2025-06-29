F1 movie review: A fast, cinematic ride but a clumsy script

As an F1 fan and journalist deeply embedded in motorsport and tech, seeing Formula 1 roar onto the cinema screen is always a tantalising prospect. With adrenaline-packed expectations, I strapped into the IMAX seat, eager to be blown away by F1’s cinematic spectacle. But while the racing scenes revved magnificently, sadly, the rest of the movie sputtered and stalled.

Advertisement

Firstly, hats off, preferably ones adorned with your favourite team’s logo, to the filmmakers for their visual and sonic mastery. This movie truly delivers in making Formula 1 visually breathtaking and knowing that it was an Apple production, that visual and sonic brilliance was expected. The vivid detail, thunderous roar of the engines, and carefully choreographed racing sequences make you wonder why real F1 races aren’t regularly shown in cinemas. Imagine Verstappen versus Hamilton at Silverstone, projected in glorious IMAX clarity, Formula 1, take note!

But here’s where the brakes lock up: the story itself. The decision to have Brad Pitt, though still looking annoyingly good at 61, portray a driver who raced Senna and Schumacher, now casually rolling up mid-season to effortlessly nail laps against drivers half his age, is ludicrous. It not only stretches credibility; it demolishes any sense of realism about Formula 1’s relentless, talent-driven nature. It feels disrespectful to the sport’s athletes, who’ve sacrificed every aspect of their lives to reach that elite cockpit.

Advertisement

And speaking of missteps, the film’s portrayal of women was a backward skid into cringe territory. The main female character, a highly talented technical director, is inexplicably saddled with a pointless romantic subplot with the lead driver, undermining the professionalism she otherwise exemplifies. Formula 1’s recent push to promote women in motorsport deserved far better than this throwback trope.

Adding to the woes is an oddly late-stage villain, a cartoonishly dastardly investor who emerges seemingly from nowhere to sabotage upgrades. It felt like someone noticed halfway through filming that they’d forgotten to add a villain and hastily shoehorned one in, resulting in a subplot more suitable for a cheap daytime drama.

Yet, let’s not completely write this off, F1 nails some clever Easter eggs and knowing nods to fans, courtesy, undoubtedly, of Lewis Hamilton’s involvement as a producer. Hans Zimmer’s pulsating soundtrack is a clear highlight, amping up the tension beautifully, and the chemistry between Brad Pitt and Damson Idris does manage to sparkle intermittently, despite the script they had to work with.

Advertisement

Ultimately, if you’re an F1 devotee craving beautifully filmed, immersive racing scenes, you’ll find enough to make your ticket worthwhile. However, if you’re looking for an authentic representation of the sport or even just a half-decent storyline, steer clear.

My advice: enjoy it purely for the roar of engines and tyre-shredding sequences, but perhaps plug your ears and close your eyes when the plot veers into embarrassing clichés.