From dumplings to signature cocktails: A night at Royal China, The Chanakya

There is something about Royal China at The Chanakya that instantly sets the tone for a special evening. The moment you step into its elegant, dimly lit expanse, you are greeted by a refined hush, broken only by the soft clinking of porcelain and the warm chatter of fellow diners. It is sophisticated without feeling intimidating, and the aromas drifting from the open kitchen are enough to heighten anticipation before you have even looked at the menu.

For me, the evening revolved around a mix of comforting vegetarian classics and the kitchen’s celebrated seafood craftsmanship. The vegetable dumplings arrived first, delicate parcels with perfectly pleated edges, each bite revealing a medley of finely chopped, fresh greens encased in a silky, translucent wrapper. They were light, fragrant, and exactly the kind of starter that makes you pause between bites just to savour the textures.

The squid in chilli and black bean sauce was a masterclass in balance. The squid itself was tender, cooked to the precise point where it retained its natural sweetness, while the sauce enveloped it in bold, savoury notes. This was a dish that demanded to be eaten slowly, each mouthful paired with sips of my first cocktail of the night, a citrus-forward concoction that cut through the richness beautifully.

Then came the tofu, and I will admit, it stole more than a little of the spotlight. Silky on the inside with a crisped golden shell, it carried the umami depth of the sauce like it was made for it. This was one of those quietly confident dishes that doesn’t try too hard yet lingers in memory.

Between courses, the drinks menu proved equally captivating. Their signature cocktails are an exercise in balance and creativity, flavours layered with precision, each glass a conversation starter in itself. For the non-drinkers, the mocktails offered were far from afterthoughts. Fresh, vibrant, and complex, they were as much a part of the dining theatre as the food itself.

The evening continued with a few more small plates and mains, each showcasing Royal China’s flair for authenticity with a modern polish. What impressed me most was the consistency; every dish arrived at the perfect temperature, the plating was elegant without being fussy, and the seasoning hit the mark each time.

Royal China remains a rare kind of dining destination. It respects its culinary heritage while embracing the palate of a modern, cosmopolitan diner. The meal was unhurried and every detail, from the attentive but unobtrusive service to the precise timing of each course, was designed to let you truly indulge. Whether it is the comfort of a perfectly steamed dumpling or the thrill of squid in a sauce that wakes up the senses, dining here is a reminder that true luxury lies in the marriage of flavour, technique, and experience.