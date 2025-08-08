Inside Udaipur Marriott: Where Mewar’s regal charm meets modern comfort

There are places that invite you to check in. And then there are places that draw you in with a whisper of history, of fragrance, of flavours that linger long after the meal is done. The newly opened Udaipur Marriott Hotel belongs firmly in the second category.

Set on the tranquil edge of Fateh Sagar Lake, with the Aravalli Hills rising in the distance, Marriott International’s debut in the City of Lakes blends the region’s palatial splendour with a cosmopolitan ease. Arrivals are more than just transfers, think sleek BMWs gliding through Udaipur’s sunlit streets, before the doors open to a lobby where hand-painted Pichwai motifs, Mewar-style arches, ornate jharokhas and carved chajjas frame a grand staircase crowned by a glittering chandelier.

Suites that tell a story

Here, even the most modest room is no afterthought. All 226 rooms and suites promise the same deep-soak bathtub, a feature the hotel considers its signature, a quiet nod to the ritual of unhurried indulgence. The suites expand into spacious living areas, walk-in closets, and panoramic views of lake or hills, while the décor leans on warm tones and contemporary lines that complement the city’s historic character.

Plush bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi, and thoughtful workspaces sit alongside spa-inspired bathrooms, making the rooms as much a retreat as the public spaces.

The table is the heart

Udaipur Marriott’s culinary soul beats loudest through its thalis. Executive Chef Mohit Mishra, along with Sous Chef Ritesh Sharma, envisioned two: the Mewar Thali, rich with lal maas, jangli murgh in puff pastry, chakki ki sabji and more, and the Dal Baati Churma Thali, inspired by the city’s local eateries. The latter pairs gatta curry with perfectly baked baati and three distinct churmas, the classic, a hearty bajra, and a rose-scented version made from blooms grown in the hotel’s own garden.

Beyond the thalis, the menu isn’t afraid of playful fusion. The dhokla arancini with fafda marries Italian comfort with Gujarati nostalgia, while the tandoori kukkar sampler comes with dal makhani, raita, chutneys and sirka pyaaz, like a feast from a warm family kitchen. Desserts are as elaborate as they are unexpected: the chocolate dome hides mousse and marshmallow, cut by the citrusy tang of mosambi.

Spaces that change with the day

Dining here is about more than food. Okra, the all-day dining restaurant, offers interactive cooking stations and alfresco seating under the Aravalli sky. The Greatroom transforms from a coffee-and-pastry hub by day into a bar after dusk. Opal Lounge provides a chic, library-like setting for members, where Marriott’s much-talked-about “fusion Charlie,” a unique reimagining of the English charlie, makes an appearance.

Afternoons often segue into high tea with live folk performances, where dancers in swirling ghagras and singers with centuries-old ballads turn the meal into a cultural immersion.

Wellness, leisure and little luxuries

The Quan Spa offers Ayurvedic rituals and modern therapies, including Swedish massages, while the fitness centre gleams with new equipment.

In a city where every palace has a story, the Udaipur Marriott Hotel has found its own voice, one told in rose petals and chandelier light, in flavours both rooted and adventurous, in the quiet luxury of a bathtub with a view. It’s not just a stay; it’s an embrace of Udaipur’s timeless romance, retold in a modern key.