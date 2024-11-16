Nobody Wants This review: A witty, heartfelt exploration of love’s contradictions

Netflix has carved a niche for itself in the romantic comedy genre, but ‘Nobody Wants This’, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, manages to stand out by diving headfirst into the messiness of modern relationships. This isn’t your typical “will-they-won’t-they” rom-com. It’s a nuanced look at two people colliding at the intersection of love, faith, and self-discovery. And while it’s delightfully witty, it doesn’t shy away from the emotional complexities that come with falling for someone whose world feels galaxies apart from your own.

The Premise: Love in the Unlikeliest Places

Kristen Bell plays Joanne, a sharp-tongued, no-filter dating podcaster whose success is built on tearing down romantic clichés. She’s the kind of person who thrives on unfiltered truths, often at the expense of her relationships. Opposite her is Noah Roklov, played by Adam Brody, a recently divorced, idealistic rabbi trying to rediscover his own faith and purpose. Their worlds collide at a charity event Joanne begrudgingly attends, leading to a relationship that’s as unexpected as it is volatile.

The beauty of the show lies in how it uses its central romance to unpack larger themes: the commodification of love in the digital age, the tension between secular and spiritual lives, and the sheer vulnerability required to let someone truly see you. These are big ideas, but Nobody Wants This keeps them accessible through razor-sharp dialogue and genuinely funny moments.

Performances That Anchor the Chaos

Kristen Bell’s comedic timing is, as always, impeccable. She brings a sardonic charm to Joanne that keeps her from veering into caricature. Beneath the quips and bravado, Bell reveals a character grappling with loneliness and self-doubt, and she does so with an honesty that’s deeply moving.

Adam Brody, on the other hand, is a revelation. Known for his roles in The O.C. and indie comedies, Brody brings a grounded vulnerability to Noah. His portrayal of a man caught between the rigidity of tradition and the freedom of reinvention is both subtle and affecting. Together, Bell and Brody share a chemistry that’s electric yet understated, capturing the push-and-pull of two people trying—and often failing—to make sense of their feelings.

The supporting cast also deserves mention. Justine Lupe as Joanne’s free-spirited sister, Morgan, adds levity and warmth, while Timothy Simons as Noah’s uptight brother, Sasha, delivers some of the show’s funniest moments. Their dynamics enrich the story, giving us a fuller picture of the lives Joanne and Noah are trying to navigate.

Writing and Direction: Balancing Wit with Depth

Created by Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and directed by Anya Adams (Black-ish), Nobody Wants This manages to walk the tightrope between humour and drama. The writing is razor-sharp, with dialogue that feels both authentic and endlessly quotable. But what’s most impressive is how the show balances its comedic beats with genuinely poignant moments. A heated argument about faith and cynicism in Episode 3, for instance, transitions seamlessly from biting humour to heartfelt confession, showcasing the complexity of its characters.

The direction is equally thoughtful, using New York City not as a backdrop but as an active participant in the story. The city’s chaotic energy mirrors Joanne and Noah’s emotional turmoil, while quieter moments—like a conversation on a synagogue rooftop—offer a stark contrast that feels intimate and real.

Themes That Resonate

At its core, Nobody Wants This is about contradictions. Joanne’s skepticism clashes with Noah’s idealism, yet both are driven by the same need for connection. The show explores how love often requires compromise—not just with your partner but with yourself. It also delves into the tension between tradition and modernity, particularly through Noah’s struggle to reconcile his rabbinical duties with his growing affection for someone outside his faith.

These themes are handled with care, never veering into preachiness. Instead, the show lets its characters wrestle with their beliefs in ways that feel authentic and relatable.

The Good, the Great, and the Could-Be-Better

While Nobody Wants This is refreshingly original, it’s not without its flaws. The pacing can feel uneven at times, particularly in the midseason episodes where certain subplots—like Joanne’s contentious relationship with her podcast co-host—feel underdeveloped. Additionally, while the central romance is compelling, the show occasionally leans too heavily on montages to convey emotional growth, missing opportunities for deeper exploration.

That said, the strengths far outweigh the weaknesses. The humour is sharp without being mean-spirited, the characters are flawed yet endearing, and the emotional beats land more often than not.

Verdict: A Must-Watch for Fans of Smart, Heartfelt Comedy

Nobody Wants This is more than just another romantic comedy. It’s a thoughtful exploration of what it means to let someone in, even when it feels like the world or your own fears are working against you. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody deliver some of their best work, backed by a stellar supporting cast and a script that’s as clever as it is heartfelt.

If you’re tired of formulaic rom-coms but still crave a good love story, this is the show for you. It’s messy, honest, and occasionally frustrating - just like real life. And that’s what makes it so worth watching.