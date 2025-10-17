Delhi gears up for Travis Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour: A landmark collaboration to enhance live entertainment

Delhi is preparing for its most significant live entertainment event yet as BookMyShow, along with government and city authorities, teams up for Travis Scott's debut India performance. Part of the CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour, the event is set to take place on October 18th and 19th, 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

In a major move to boost Delhi’s stature as a hub for global live entertainment, BookMyShow has signed an MoU with Delhi Tourism. This partnership is aimed at strengthening the city’s infrastructure and cultural appeal, with a focus on hosting high-calibre national and international events. The MoU lays the groundwork for transforming Delhi into the go-to destination for world-class concerts and live experiences.

Setting the stage for global excellence

The collaboration will bring together the Government of Delhi, Delhi Police, the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, and other stakeholders to ensure the event runs smoothly, from crowd management to emergency services. Over 3,400 security personnel will be deployed, including 1,600 private security officers and 1,200-1,800 Delhi Police officers, ensuring the highest safety standards for concertgoers.

A unified Venue Operations Centre will coordinate real-time monitoring across all aspects of the event, including medical and fire services, crowd control, and traffic management. The partnership also involves global experts Momentum India and ShowSec, who specialise in managing large-scale international events, including Travis Scott’s tours.

Revolutionising live events with a focus on safety and sustainability

To deliver a truly world-class experience, the event features cutting-edge infrastructure, including 11,000 square feet of LED screens, 350 sound boxes, and over 500 lighting fixtures. The center stage—India’s first all-black-steel VerTech stage—is custom-built to meet Travis Scott’s touring specifications.

With sustainability a key focus, BookMyShow Live is implementing a zero-waste approach, using plastic-free operations, upcycling, and donating excess food. A Welfare Station will also be available for fans needing emotional support, underscoring the promoter’s commitment to fan well-being.

Delhi’s cultural renaissance

At the event, senior Delhi officials, including Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, and Smt. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, discussed the city’s ambitions to become the cultural and creative capital of India. “Delhi has a share of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 crore in the live entertainment industry,” Gupta said. “We are working towards making Delhi an event-friendly city with world-class venues that can host lakhs of spectators.”

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO of BookMyShow, described the collaboration as “a defining moment for Delhi,” noting the event’s potential to position the city as a global entertainment leader.