From kitchen table to Rs 100-cr brand, this beauty label is betting big on its products

What began as a kitchen-table experiment and a social media conversation about acne and honesty has turned into one of India’s fastest-scaling beauty brands. Now, indē wild is betting on its next big chapter: an intelligent bond-repair shampoo and conditioner duo built on its viral Champi Oil and a philosophy it calls Ayurvedistry™.

Founded by global influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Büller-Khosla and co-led by her husband, Oleg Büller, indē wild has grown from launch to a projected Rs 100 crores in sales by 2025, and is aiming for an exit run rate of USD $120 million by 2028.

At the heart of that growth is a clearly divided but tightly aligned founder duo. “My part is not the interesting part, I'm afraid,” Oleg says with a laugh. “For me, I'm just, you know, the husband of Deepa and in my role I am truly because Deepa is the visionary. She has the idea, she has the thought, she's really had a very clear vision of what she wanted to build from India to the world, and all I could do is just recognise that she had a good idea and that she was passionate about it.”

For Diipa, the idea behind indē wild was always twofold: rooted in personal history and built for a modern, global desi identity. “One fold is it really comes from my life, my childhood, my mother, who is an Ayurvedic practitioner as well as a dermatologist. So the coming together of Ayurveda with science was something that my entire life has been, especially inspired by my mother,” she explains.

Oleg says the brand takes a selective approach: “We look at what has scientific backing and leave what doesn’t.” He cites the example of vitamin C formulations and stresses the importance of correct percentages and potency. Deepa adds, “Marketing will make a person buy your product once, but a good quality product is when people will come back.”

Their bestselling Chumpy Hair Oil remains central to the lineup, and newer launches, including a newly launched bond-repair shampoo and conditioner and a wax-based styling stick, are extensions of how consumers were already using the oil.

Trust, both founders say, is a long game. “As a brand being extremely transparent… slowly builds trust,” Deepa notes. “Word of mouth is stronger than anything else.”