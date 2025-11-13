Linkin Park adds Bengaluru show to its India debut: Check details here

LINKIN PARK, Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain have announced a special standalone show in Bengaluru as part of the From Zero World Tour. The concert will take place on January 23rd, 2026, at Brigade Innovation Gardens.

The decision follows a surge of messages from Indian fans urging the band to perform in more cities during their first-ever visit to the country. After the strong response to their Lollapalooza India 2026 appearance, the band has expanded its India debut to a two-city experience.

“This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible,” says Mike Shinoda. “When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn’t enough. We're thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India.”

Exclusive pre-sale for Linkin Park Underground (LPU) Legacy members opens on Friday, November 14th at 11 AM IST, followed by pre-sale access for LPU Passport Plus members at 1 PM IST. More details are available at lpunderground.com/pre-sale.

General on-sale for the Bengaluru show will open on Saturday, November 15th, 2025 at 12 PM (Noon) IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. The tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Both India performances will mark the arrival of their chart-topping new album FROM ZERO (Warner Records), which debuted at #1 in 14 countries. The shows will feature new tracks such as ‘The Emptiness Machine’ and ‘Heavy Is the Crown’, alongside classic anthems ‘In The End’ and ‘Numb’.

‘Heavy Is The Crown’ — the official League of Legends World Championship anthem and their first collaboration with Riot Games — has reinforced the band’s comeback presence, with its driving rhythm and anthemic energy shaping the FROM ZERO era.

Homegrown metal act Bloodywood will open for Linkin Park at the standalone Bengaluru concert, bringing their trademark high-energy sound to the stage.

On November 7th, Linkin Park earned two Grammy nominations: Best Rock Album (From Zero) and Best Rock Performance (The Emptiness Machine).

Brigade Innovation Gardens has been selected as the Bengaluru venue for its accessibility, scale, and infrastructure. With direct links to Kempegowda International Airport and major road networks, the site offers smooth entry and exit for large crowds and allows for expansive stage production.

The band’s global momentum continues to build, with over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and widespread acclaim from Billboard, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times for their recent releases.