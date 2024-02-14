44% of Indian women planning all-girls trip this year: NCL survey

A recent survey of Indian adult women conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has revealed that 90 per cent of the women had taken a girls’ trip with their female friends in the past and 44 per cent of women intend to head out with their gang of girls in 2024.

The OnePoll research noted that two thirds of the women surveyed feel caught in the whirlwind of daily life and hence struggle to find enough time to nurture their relationships. The daily grind has left them on average with less than an hour of ‘quality time’ per week with the women in their lives.

Those surveyed said that an all-girls trip isn’t just a holiday, but also an opportunity to get away from day-to-day worries (48 per cent), chance to try new foods (32 per cent), delve into new experiences together (43 per cent) and discover new places (30 per cent). 89 per cent of the women even agreed that all-girls getaways are a fantastic way to toast to their friendships.

Around 1,000 women in India aged 18 and above participated in the poll conducted by OnePoll from January 24 – 25, 2024.

Over one third of women surveyed nominated United States as a top destination and an Alaska cruise as an ideal holiday choice.

The results revealed that Europe was a hotspot for Indian women, especially the Mediterranean with France being nominated by 35 per cent of survey respondents, followed by Italy (32 per cent) and the UK and British Isles (30 per cent).

As per an official statement, NCL will feature 10 ships in Europe this year including its newest additions, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva.

“We take pride in delivering a variety of experiences for our guests and providing them with the most memorable vacations with exceptional value,” said Michelle Wiederman, Marketing Director APAC for Norwegian Cruise Line.