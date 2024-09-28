A regal ride from the capital to the fort: Lexus meets Six Senses Fort Barwara

There’s something enchanting about a road trip, but when it involves being chauffeured in luxurious Lexus cars—each an embodiment of craftsmanship and innovation—your journey from the bustling streets of Delhi to the serene grandeur of Six Senses Fort Barwara becomes a moving prelude to the royal retreat ahead.

This is the story of how Lexus India and the iconic Six Senses came together to craft an unforgettable experience, seamlessly blending automotive luxury with heritage splendour.

Setting Off: The Lexus RX 350h – A Dynamic Introduction to the Journey

As the wheels of the Lexus RX 350h rolled through the sprawling urban landscapes of Delhi, there was an immediate sense that this would be no ordinary drive. The RX 350h, with its hybrid powertrain, was remarkably smooth—a fitting metaphor for the transition from the modern metropolis to the ancient charm of Rajasthan. The cabin was an oasis of quiet, cocooning me from the city’s buzz, the hum of the hybrid engine a barely perceptible background score.

The interior of the RX speaks of refined luxury, with its plush leather seats, ambient lighting, and state-of-the-art technology. The real joy, though, was the sheer comfort. The ergonomic design, paired with advanced air suspension, ensured that even the occasional jolt from less-than-perfect roads felt like a distant memory. Lexus’s famous attention to detail was everywhere, from the hand-stitched leather to the soothing warmth of the wood-trimmed dashboard. With the panoramic sunroof offering glimpses of the changing skies above, I couldn’t help but feel that this was more than a car—it was a sanctuary on wheels.

The Arrival: Six Senses Fort Barwara – A Royal Welcome

After hours of luxurious comfort, the RX 350h gracefully approached **Six Senses Fort Barwara**, a breathtakingly restored 14th-century fort. Located in the heart of Rajasthan, near the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, this fort is now home to a sustainable luxury resort. And what an entrance it was! The fort, imposing and majestic, stood against the golden hues of the Rajasthan sun. It felt like stepping back in time to an era where royalty ruled and the pace of life was slower, more deliberate.

Inside, the hospitality team welcomed me with a traditional **Khamma Ghani** greeting, instantly setting the tone for what was to be an immersive and regal experience. The seamless transition from the modern elegance of Lexus to the ancient grandeur of Fort Barwara was surprisingly natural—both embodied a commitment to luxury, albeit in different forms. The essence of Rajasthan's regal past was woven into every aspect of the resort, from the intricately carved stone walls to the calm yet powerful energy of the space.

Six Senses Fort Barwara: Where Time Stands Still

A far cry from the chaotic energy of Delhi, Six Senses Fort Barwara encourages you to slow down and reconnect—with yourself, with history, and with nature. The fort has been sensitively restored, blending contemporary luxury with its rich past. As I strolled through its courtyards and corridors, it was easy to forget the outside world. Every stone and archway seemed to tell a story, echoing with whispers of the past.

The room, a Fort Suite, was a masterpiece of understated elegance. With muted tones and organic textures, it felt serene and luxurious without being ostentatious. The large windows offered sweeping views of the rugged Rajasthan landscape, a constant reminder of the fort’s strategic location. There was a simplicity in the design, but beneath it lay thoughtful touches: soft linens, sustainable amenities, and of course, the indulgence of a personal butler—known here as a Guest Experience Maker (GEM)—ready to cater to my every whim.

The walk around the fort was a journey into the past, revealing the intricate restoration work that brought this historic marvel back to life. Each detail of the fort—from the frescoes on the walls to the ancient trees in the courtyards—speaks of heritage preserved with passion.

A Soulful Return: The Lexus NX 350h – Redefining Refinement

The journey back to Delhi was another experience altogether, thanks to the sleek Lexus NX 350h. Slightly more compact than the RX but equally impressive, the NX exudes refinement with a sharper, sportier edge. Its hybrid engine once again underscored Lexus’s commitment to sustainability, while the interior was as sophisticated as one would expect from the brand.

The NX 350h effortlessly glided through the winding roads of Rajasthan, as its intuitive infotainment system offered a soundtrack to the sprawling desert landscape. The comfortable leather seats and advanced climate control kept the searing desert heat at bay.

What I truly appreciated was the attention to passenger well-being. Lexus, much like Six Senses, understands that true luxury lies in thoughtful details. From the seamless connectivity of the navigation system to the plush seats that adjusted to my preferred settings, the NX 350h turned the return drive into an experience in itself—a perfect conclusion to my weekend of indulgence.

Two Icons of Luxury, One Unforgettable Journey

The experience of driving to Six Senses Fort Barwara in these two remarkable Lexus models was an exercise in contrasts: the modern, high-tech luxury of Lexus set against the timeless, regal charm of Fort Barwara. And yet, there was a common thread—both offered unparalleled comfort, attention to detail, and a sense of indulgence that lingered long after the journey ended.

Lexus and Six Senses have more in common than one might think. They both represent a dedication to creating moments that transcend the ordinary, moments where luxury isn’t just about what you see, but what you feel. In the RX and NX, I felt the future of automotive design, one rooted in precision and sustainability. At Fort Barwara, I experienced the past, preserved with care and reverence. Together, they created a journey that was more than just travel—it was an immersion into the very essence of luxury.