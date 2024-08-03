Arista Vault 'Jarviz' Follow Me Smart Luggage review: A luxurious travel companion

The Arista Vault 'Jarviz' smart luggage makes a bold claim: to revolutionize travel with its self-driving and rideable features. At Rs 61,999, it's a luxurious investment, promising to eliminate the hassle of dragging your suitcase through crowded airports. But is this futuristic luggage a practical travel companion or just a pricey gimmick?

The Appeal of Autonomous Travel

The "Jarviz" boasts an array of eye-catching features:

Follow Me Mode: It's designed to autonomously trail behind you for up to 10 kilometres, keeping pace without requiring you to lift a finger.

Ride My Luggage: Hop aboard and let the luggage transport you for distances up to 7 kilometres, with adjustable speeds of 7, 9, or 12 km/h.

Uphill Travel: The luggage can effortlessly navigate inclines, conquering ramps and uneven terrain.

Self-Balancing and Climb Mode: AI sensors and a powerful motor ensure stability and smooth movement across various surfaces.

Anti-Theft: The "anti-theft" feature involves alerts or tracking capabilities to deter potential theft.

Practical Considerations

While the 'Jarviz' paints a picture of futuristic travel bliss, here are some things to consider:

Follow me too quick? It's designed to autonomously trail behind you and sometimes it can sneak up behind you too quick.

Battery Life: A critical factor for a device reliant on a motor for its core functionality, the battery seems to get over quickly. Could have also used a USB C port.

Weight: Adding self-driving components and a powerful motor undoubtedly increases the luggage's weight, potentially impacting portability and airline weight restrictions.

Airport Regulations: It's uncertain whether airports would permit riding luggage within terminals or on concourses.

Durability: The durability especially given the potential wear and tear from autonomous movement seems to be okay for a couple of uses but not sure about the long-term usage.

The Verdict: A Fascinating Concept

The Arista Vault "Jarviz" smart luggage presents a compelling vision of hands-free travel. However, its high price tag and the potential for practical limitations in real-world travel scenarios raise concerns.

The Arista Vault Follow Me Smart Luggage is undoubtedly an innovative product, potentially appealing to tech-savvy travellers seeking a futuristic travel experience.