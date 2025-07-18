Fairmont opens palatial hotel in Udaipur, bets big on destination weddings and culture-led luxury

Fairmont Hotels, part of Accor’s global portfolio, has launched its latest Indian venture in Udaipur, a sprawling 327-key hotel that positions itself as a modern interpretation of a Rajput palace. Built in collaboration with Keystone Resorts, the new Fairmont Udaipur Palace is located across 18 acres at the foothills of the Aravallis, entering a crowded but high-demand luxury hospitality market in Rajasthan.

The opening marks Fairmont’s second Indian property after Jaipur and comes at a time when Udaipur is seeing a fresh wave of investment from both domestic and global hospitality brands.

While several hotels in the city already lean into regal themes, Fairmont claims its property is more than just heritage-inspired. According to the brand, the architecture draws from Mewar’s historical aesthetics, but with contemporary reinterpretation across its three wings, Surya Mahal, Chandra Mahal, and Agni Mahal, each symbolising elements of nature.

The property includes eight dining outlets (most of which are still in the pipeline), 140,000 square feet of event space, a helipad, a dedicated spa, and suites that come with private plunge pools. The emphasis, though, appears to be on scale and spectacle, with multiple ballrooms, palatial lawns and a dedicated “events pool” aimed squarely at the big-ticket Indian wedding segment.

Omer Acar, CEO of Raffles and Fairmont Hotels, called it “a tribute to the timeless beauty and cultural richness of Udaipur." "Known as the City of Lakes, this destination has long captured the imagination of travelers with its regal heritage, architectural splendor and serene landscape. This new palace reflects Fairmont’s commitment to honoring the spirit of each location we enter, blending global luxury with deep local resonance," Acar said.

The owner of the project, Somesh Agarwal of Rockwood Hotels, noted that tourism had been a long-standing passion. “Fairmont Udaipur Palace is my way of giving back to the city, to the state, and to the spirit of Indian hospitality,” he said in a statement.

Beyond weddings and events, the property is also positioning itself as a family resort, with activities like ziplining, mini golf and a pickleball court.