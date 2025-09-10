Flexible booking tools, pickup guides set new benchmark for this 'IntrCity' bus travel platform

Passengers taking long-distance buses are increasingly benefiting from new digital tools that promise both flexibility and predictability. IntrCity SmartBus has introduced two recent interventions: the Smart Switch feature and short city-based pickup guide videos that are reshaping passenger expectations in a sector long defined by rigid rules and uncertainty.

Smart Switch allows passengers to modify their boarding point, drop-off point, travel date, time, bus, or route up to two hours before departure — a departure from the rigid cancellation or rescheduling rules common in the industry. According to Manish Rathi, Co-founder & CEO of IntrCity, the tool was “designed for real-world flexibility” and has already led to a 30% reduction in cancellations.

“Since the launch, thousands of passengers have adopted Smart Switch, using it to adapt their travel plans on the fly instead of cancelling or missing trips altogether,” Rathi said. He added that this has improved occupancy rates and operational planning, while giving customers greater confidence to book.

Clarity at boarding points

To resolve confusion over pickup points, IntrCity has created short guide videos in cities such as Panjim, Mumbai, Delhi, and Greater Noida. Filmed at well-known landmarks and validated by the operations team, these clips have reduced boarding-related complaints by 85%.

“Each video was validated by our operations team and tested with local passengers to ensure accuracy and clarity,” Rathi explained. Building on the success, IntrCity plans to expand the initiative to 70 high-demand cities across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and other states during the festive season.

Preparing for festive demand

Beyond these features, the company is inducting 500 new SmartBus vehicles, including more washroom-equipped buses. It is also relying on GPS tracking, predictive maintenance, and crew management to minimise delays. Rathi said features such as Smart Switch and pickup guides are “setting a new benchmark in reliability and convenience” and nudging the industry towards becoming more structured and passenger-centric.