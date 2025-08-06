From beaches to homestays: Where Indians are travelling this Independence Day long weekend

With India’s 79th Independence Day creating a four-day long weekend, travellers across the country are turning the break into a much-needed escape. Data from Booking.com shows a significant uptick in both domestic and short-haul international bookings, driven by a desire for serenity, connection, and flexibility.

City escapes see a surge in drive-to getaways

Short domestic trips are dominating plans this year, with 58% of Indian travellers opting for destinations close to home. Travel searches have spiked between 40% to 80% for weekend favourites like Alibaug, Karjat, and Igatpuri (near Mumbai), and Rishikesh and Mussoorie (near Delhi). Other perennial favourites like Lonavala, Jaipur, Mahabaleshwar, and Chikmagalur are also seeing strong demand.

Coastal calm draws attention

It’s not just hills; beaches are seeing momentum too. Goa remains a staple, but quieter coastal towns like Varkala and Gokarna have witnessed a 10% to 40% increase in searches for the long weekend.

APAC ‘mini-cations’ trending, Thailand leads

For those eyeing international escapes, Asia-Pacific destinations are leading the charts. Thailand, particularly Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya, is experiencing a surge of over 60% in searches. These destinations are popular for their ease of travel, cultural immersion, and quick reset potential.

Top 10 international destinations being searched by Indian travellers for 14–17 August 2025 include:

Dubai

Singapore

Bangkok

London

Phuket

Kuala Lumpur

Bali

Abu Dhabi

Pattaya

Hong Kong

Top 10 domestic destinations:

Udaipur

Lonavala

Jaipur

Puducherry

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Ooty

Munnar

Kodaikanal

New Delhi

Rise of homestays and flexible bookings

This long weekend also marks a shift toward alternative stays. Booking.com data shows 74% of Indian travellers now prefer homestays, guesthouses, apartments, and villas, especially for family travel, thanks to their comfort and flexibility.

Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com, noted, “As Indian travellers plan for the Independence Day long weekend, we are seeing a shift toward more spontaneous, short-haul travel, both within the country and across the APAC region. Whether it’s scenic getaways that are just a drive away, a quick international break or the emerging preference for homestays, we see a preference for flexibility and convenience in terms of travel.”