From Bengaluru to Tokyo: These were the top picks for Indian travellers in H1 2025

In a shift from traditional vacation escapes, Indian travellers are increasingly turning to holidays as a source of joy and rejuvenation. According to the latest search trends from Booking.com, 66% of Indians are seeking travel to boost their mood, with 58% opting for short domestic trips, followed by 36% who are choosing nearby international destinations. This rise in quick getaways reflects a growing trend toward wellness-focused travel and local pride, a trend that aligns with India’s evolving tourism landscape.

Advertisement

Local favourites continue to dominate

Domestic tourism in India remains strong, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi topping the list of most-searched destinations. These urban hubs continue to attract visitors due to business travel, family visits, and the increasing popularity of weekend breaks. However, the demand for leisure destinations is also on the rise, with places like Ooty, Rishikesh, and Puducherry seeing a notable increase in searches, with Rishikesh and Puducherry experiencing a 25% year-on-year growth. These destinations are becoming increasingly popular for wellness, nature experiences, and cultural immersion.

Top searched domestic destinations (Jan–Jun 2025):

Bengaluru

Mumbai

New Delhi

Ooty

Rishikesh

Chennai

Lonavala

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Puducherry

International appeal: Dubai leads the way

Advertisement

On the international front, Dubai remains the most searched destination for Indian travellers, showing a 62% year-on-year increase in accommodation searches. Tokyo, with its unique blend of seasonal charm and rich culture, has become a rising star, experiencing a 90% surge in search interest. Other popular international destinations include Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur, all of which remain top contenders for short-haul, culturally rich, and visa-friendly travel options.

Top searched international destinations (Jan–Jun 2025):

Dubai

Singapore

Bangkok

London

Tokyo

Paris

Kuala Lumpur

Phuket

Bali

Abu Dhabi

Broader APAC context: balancing local pride and curiosity

Indian travel preferences are part of a broader regional trend seen across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, where local getaways are balanced with international exploration. Japan remains a top destination for many APAC travellers, with South Korea and Thailand following closely.

Advertisement

Intra-regional travel within APAC is on the rise, reflecting the appeal of nearby destinations with cultural and geographical familiarity. Interestingly, London and Paris have emerged as exceptions, making their way onto the lists of both Indian and Hong Kong travellers, demonstrating a growing interest in international cities beyond the region.