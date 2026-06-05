From metros to mountains: Why Leh, Kasol and McLeod Ganj are India's hottest summer picks

India's summer travel map is shifting, and it is heading uphill. Accommodation searches for mountain destinations have surged significantly compared to last year, with Leh, Kasol, and McLeod Ganj leading the charge, according to data from digital travel platform Agoda.

The trend is being driven largely by travellers from metro cities, pointing to a growing preference for outdoor, experience-led escapes over conventional summer destinations.

Advertisement

Leh: the biggest surge

Leh recorded a 143% increase in accommodation searches, making it the standout gainer in this year's data. The Trans-Himalayan destination, home to high-altitude trekking routes including Markha Valley and Lasermo La, is drawing adventure-seekers looking for challenging terrain and dramatic landscapes. Interest is coming from across the country, searches from New Delhi grew 140% year on year, Mumbai registered a 158% jump, and Hyderabad saw a 106% increase.

Kasol: the Parvati Valley favourite

Kasol followed with a 126% rise in searches from Indian travellers. The Parvati Valley destination, known for its access to trekking trails like Kheerganga and Tosh Valley, saw particularly strong interest from Delhi, where searches climbed 129% year on year. Chandigarh registered an even sharper jump of 178%, reflecting the city's geographic proximity and deep familiarity with Himachal's trekking terrain.

Advertisement

McLeod Ganj: Dhauladhar on demand

McLeod Ganj and its surrounding areas are also seeing growing interest, with travellers drawn to routes in the Dhauladhar range, including Triund, Kareri Lake, and Indrahar Pass. The destination appeals to those looking for a trekking base that combines accessibility with scenic diversity.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda, attributed the pattern to a fundamental shift in how Indian travellers are making decisions.

"The decisions of Indian travellers today are increasingly shaped by experiences and not just the destination itself. Destinations like Leh, Kasol and McLeod Ganj are emerging as strong choices because they offer both cooler climates and immersive outdoor experiences. At Agoda, we are making it easier for travellers to discover and plan these getaways with a wide range of accommodation options, great value deals and a seamless booking experience," he said.