Germany eyes India’s growing tourist market with digital innovation and sustainability

Germany is ramping up its efforts to tap into the growing Indian outbound tourism market, as the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) announced an expansion of its market activities in India. With the country already showing promising signs of growth in international tourism, GNTB is determined to capitalise on the potential that Indian travellers hold for Germany’s inbound tourism sector.

At a press conference held in New Delhi, GNTB CEO Petra Hedorfer outlined the strategic plans aimed at increasing Germany’s appeal as a destination for Indian travellers. “With a new edition of the India Pool and market-specific activities, we are building bridges between the demand from Indian travellers and the tourism offering in Germany,” said Hedorfer. She also emphasised the importance of the Indian market, highlighting the steady increase in Indian overnight stays in Germany over the years.

Expanding Presence in a Dynamic Market

The importance of India as a source market for international tourism is evident from the statistics. In 2023, Indian tourists generated 826,000 overnight stays in Germany, marking a 33% increase compared to 2022. With such rapid growth, the GNTB aims to further deepen its engagement with the Indian market through initiatives like the “GNTB India Digital Travel Knowledge Tour,” which is scheduled for May 2025. This delegation trip will bring together German and Indian travel industry leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and capitalise on the digital transformation trends shaping the market.

Additionally, the GNTB will re-launch its India Pool initiative in 2025, aimed at creating stronger brand awareness and increasing Germany’s visibility as a top travel destination for Indian tourists.

Digital Innovation Meets Indian Travel Preferences

As digital solutions become increasingly relevant in the global tourism industry, the GNTB is focusing on integrating technological innovation into its marketing strategies. One of the standout campaigns is the “Live like a local” project, where Indian influencers share their immersive experiences in Germany on social media. This initiative not only showcases Germany’s unique travel offerings but also appeals to the tech-savvy Indian traveller by providing an interactive and personalised travel guide.

From traditional sightseeing to lavish Indian weddings, Germany is positioning itself as a versatile and exciting destination. The country’s tourism industry, predominantly comprised of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is leveraging digital tools like virtual reality and AI-powered assistants to provide a seamless experience for tourists.

Sustainability and Digitalisation at the Forefront

Germany is committed to promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism, aligning with its national goals of climate change mitigation and environmental preservation. The GNTB’s efforts to integrate sustainability into its tourism strategy highlight Germany’s goal of positioning itself as a responsible and forward-thinking destination.

Through digitalisation initiatives like immersive technologies and AI chatbots, the GNTB aims to enhance tourist experiences while maintaining eco-friendly travel options. The use of open-data knowledge graphs also ensures that German tourism offerings are visible on AI-driven marketing platforms, further boosting Germany’s appeal to Indian travellers.