Hilton 2026 trends report reveals India leads Asia in skip-generation family travel

Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report reveals that a growing number of Indian families are embracing skip-generation holidays, with grandparents and grandchildren travelling together while parents stay home. The study highlights how families are redefining travel through experiences that strengthen bonds, foster togetherness, and create shared memories across generations.

According to the report, nearly eight in ten (79%) Indian families have taken or plan to take a skip-gen holiday, compared to 60% across Asia Pacific. Almost half (43%) said they had already done so within the past year, underscoring how the trend has rapidly moved into the mainstream.

Advertisement

“The rise of skip-generation travel highlights a fascinating shift in how families are connecting,” said Ben George, Senior Vice President and Commercial Director, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Hilton is committed to creating experiences that cater to every generation under one roof, from family-friendly amenities and Confirmed Connecting Rooms to wellness offerings that appeal to travellers of all ages.”

Creating memories remains the top motivation for skip-gen travel in India, with 67% of families saying they prioritise time together, followed by strengthening bonds (65%) and passing on culture and traditions (47%). The survey also found that 96% believe such trips enhance the well-being of grandparents.

For Indian travellers, quality time now outweighs personal relaxation, with 72% preferring shared experiences over downtime, compared with the regional average of 61%. Popular activities include visits to cultural landmarks (67%) and culinary exploration (66%).

Advertisement

Hilton’s research also shows that multi-generational travel continues to thrive, with 65% of Indian families taking trips with three or more generations at least once a year. Over half (57%) prioritise hotels offering senior-friendly facilities such as mobility aids, accessible dining, and medical assistance.

“In India, travel is deeply rooted in family and togetherness,” said Tal Shefer, Senior Vice President, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “We design every Hilton experience to ensure grandparents, parents, and children can connect, feel cared for, and create lasting memories together.”

The 2026 Trends Report, titled “The Whycation: Travel’s New Starting Point”, also identifies emerging travel patterns including “Hushpitality” (a growing desire for calm and silence), “Home Comforts as the New Carry On” (a return to familiarity and routine), and “Inheritourism” (the influence of parental travel habits on the next generation).