In pursuit of inner harmony at Vaidyaratnam Vrindavan Ayurveda Chikitsalayam

When city life wears thin on the soul, there comes a moment when you crave not just escape, but profound renewal. Seeking just that, I boarded a train from Delhi to Chandigarh, watching urban monotony blur into fields and foothills, before a brief, scenic drive deposited me into the gentle embrace of Vaidyaratnam Vrindavan Ayurveda Chikitsalayam (VVAC). Set against the serene backdrop of the Shivalik foothills near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, this sanctuary spans a lush 25-acre expanse, surrounded by reserved forests. A canvas where Kerala’s classical Ayurveda meets the gentle whispers of nature.

Entering VVAC felt akin to stepping into a dream, where fragrant herbs mingled softly with crisp mountain air. The aesthetics were thoughtfully restrained; landscaped terraces and sprawling greenery seamlessly blended to create an atmosphere that was immediately calming. The philosophy at VVAC “Ayurveda First” wasn’t just a tagline, but a gentle invitation to reconnect with oneself, guided by ancient wisdom.

My wellness journey commenced with a delicate rhythm, beginning each day with coconut water, nature’s pure elixir, setting the tone for a gentle detoxification. Meals were exquisitely simple yet thoughtfully crafted, purely saatvik, and tailored precisely to my prakriti and dosha. Breakfast included stewed apple with crunchy amaranth granola and mung dosa accompanied by flavourful sesame chutney. Lunches of Sabut Mung Dal and Shalgam Matar Subzi, paired harmoniously with Jowar roti or fragrant boiled rice, were delicately nourishing. Dinners of carrot soup and Jau Mung Palak Khichdi, served alongside crisp Mung Papad, gently concluded each nourishing day.

Yet, food was merely one facet of the transformative journey. The treatments at VVAC were nothing short of extraordinary. Each therapy curated with a profound understanding of Ayurveda’s holistic healing capabilities. The massage with natural oils was deeply therapeutic, administered by experienced hands skilled in the art of alleviating not only physical tension but also deeply-seated mental fatigue. Yet, it was the Shirodhara, a gentle stream of warm herbal oil cascading rhythmically across the forehead, that emerged as the undeniable highlight. The sensation, almost hypnotic, calmed racing thoughts into peaceful stillness, unlocking a deeply restorative state that lingered long after the session ended.

What truly set VVAC apart was the authentic blend of Ayurveda’s traditional Panchakarma therapies with understated yet impeccable hospitality. The staff, effortlessly intuitive and genuinely compassionate, anticipated every need, leaving the mind free to wander, explore, and ultimately find tranquillity.

As my weekend drew to a close and the serene foothills slowly receded from view, I realised VVAC had offered more than rejuvenation, it had imparted a lasting blueprint for holistic wellness, quietly transformative and utterly essential for the soul.