Indians looking at travel in newer ways, exploring nature getaways: Airbnb-YouGov

Indians are looking at travel in newer ways and are willing to explore flexible and nearby travel, and travel to work remotely, according to the latest Airbnb-YouGov survey conducted in May 2021.

According to the survey, while the timeline for travel recovery depends on a number of external factors such as vaccination coverage, Indians continue to be eager to get back to travelling and connecting with new people and places, Airbnb said in a statement on Tuesday.

The survey showed that 43 per cent would expect or plan to travel in the year, and 66 per cent would consider trips that are within driving distance. More than a third of respondents would like to travel and explore new places with loved ones. About eight in 10 said they would like to be closer to their family in order to receive or provide support, Airbnb said.

The survey was conducted with a sample size of 1,023. As per the survey, a third of Indian travellers would like to spend time travelling and working 'anywhere' in different locations, in a post-pandemic world, Airbnb said.

Seven in 10 respondents are interested in unique accommodations when they travel next, and a third said that they are very likely to stay in unique accommodations when they travel next, it added. Nature travel continues to be preferred by four in 10 respondents, according to the survey.

"As many of us think of travelling again, stepping out the door will be about spending quality time with loved ones and creating new memories in unique destinations nearby or in nature," Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan General Manager Amanpreet Bajaj said.

It will also be about exploring more flexible ways to live and work in a new world, he added. "Reflecting these preferences in India and around the world, Airbnb recently launched more than 100 upgrades that include new ways for customers to discover unique nearby destinations, and easier ways to sign up to be a host on Airbnb," Bajaj said.