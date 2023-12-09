IndiGo Airlines announces holiday packages starting at Rs 5,999 this winter holiday season

The holiday season is here and IndiGo Airlines has announced several packages at extremely attractive prices starting from as low as Rs 5,999 across India.

The airline is offering an all-in-one travel package to Himachal with a starting price of Rs 16,200; to Goa at a starting price of Rs 5,999; for Andaman, the package starts at Rs 32,700, and for Kashmir, the package starts from Rs 8,672.

Other packages offered by IndiGo include Kerala starting at Rs 20,300, Ladakh at Rs 29,100, Rajasthan starting at Rs 20,100 and a trip to North-East starting at Rs 18,300. It also offers a few international destinations, including Dubai, with a starting rate of Rs 62,600 and Maldives, starting from Rs 34,000.

Meanwhile, with Christmas and New Year approaching, travel enthusiasts are ready to explore beautiful destinations in India and abroad. The travel agency Thomas Cook India is witnessing a sharp rise in demand for holiday packages for the upcoming holiday season among young professionals, honeymooners, families, and millennials. People schedule their vacations according to how many days they want to spend and how much they can afford. Visitors are eager to get on their planes as soon as possible, whether in international cities, mountains, or beaches.

Rajeev Kale, the President and Country Head of Thomas Cook India said in a press release that many scenic destinations in India are expected to witness significant tourist footfall this holiday season. These domestic locations are Andamans, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

A report by Curlytales also quoted findings by the travel company SOTC Travel, which reveals a significant rise in demand for domestic tourist cities such as Andamans, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Regarding international places, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are in high demand.

One of the crucial reasons Indians choose these countries is because of convenient facilities such as visas on arrival and getting a visa quickly without much hassle. Daniel D’Souza, the President and Country Head of SOTC Travel shared how Indian tourists are also keen on exploring the world-famous Christmas markets in Europe and Singapore.

In addition, Sydney's spectacular fireworks and New Year's celebrations are another popular experience. Cruise experiences are becoming more and more popular. The majority of millennials and young professionals want to travel to unique destinations and have memorable travel experiences, as per the report.