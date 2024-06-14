Madhya Pradesh takes flight: New air service 'PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva' to connect 8 cities in state

Madhya Pradesh is soaring to new heights as a top tourist destination, welcoming a record-breaking number of visitors in 2023. To further enhance connectivity and cater to the growing influx of travellers, the state has launched an intra-state air service, "PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva."

Inaugurated recently by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the air service currently connects eight major cities: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli, and Khajuraho. This initiative promises to revolutionise travel within Madhya Pradesh, making it even easier for tourists to experience the state's diverse offerings.

"Madhya Pradesh is an attractive tourist destination for all kinds of travellers," stated Yadav during the inauguration ceremony, highlighting the service's potential to boost tourism and improve the overall travel experience. The air service aims to seamlessly connect religious sites like Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Orchha, Salkanpur, Katni, and Datia, facilitating spiritual journeys for devotees.

Shri Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts and Endowments, emphasised that the launch of the country's first intra-state air service marks a historic day for Madhya Pradesh tourism. He believes this initiative will solidify the state's position as a safe and accessible destination.

Operated in partnership with Jetserve Aviation Private Limited (Flyola), "PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Seva" offers convenient booking options through dedicated counters at Indore, Bhopal, and Jabalpur airports, with plans to expand to more cities soon. Travelers can also access flight schedules, fares, and book tickets online at www.flyola.in.