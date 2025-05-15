This Bengaluru tech centre completes 20 years, driving global travel platforms and AI tools

A technology centre in Bengaluru that started as a delivery unit two decades ago has grown into a strategic global hub, helping shape core systems that support airlines, travel agencies, and hospitality platforms across the world. Sabre marked its 20th anniversary this year, spotlighting its role in building AI-based tools, modernising platforms, and driving innovation for one of the world’s leading travel technology firms, Sabre Corporation.

Over the years, the Bengaluru team has helped build and scale major platforms such as SabreMosaic, Sabre Travel AI (developed in partnership with Google), and Revenue Optimiser, which are now used by travel service providers worldwide.

The centre’s engineers, data scientists, and product managers contribute to intelligent retailing, personalized offer generation, dynamic pricing, and AI-based forecasting, capabilities that underpin customer interactions across the global travel ecosystem.

The centre’s next phase of growth is structured around three pillars:

Advanced tech capabilities: Scaling AI, machine learning, and cloud-native architectures to improve personalisation, offer management, and pricing.

Talent and workforce development: Investing in leadership programs, upskilling, and inclusivity to strengthen the tech talent pipeline.

Innovation culture: Encouraging rapid prototyping and cross-team innovation events to co-develop solutions with customers and partners.

Rency Mathew, Managing Director of the Bengaluru GCC and People Leader for South Asia, said, “By investing in AI, cloud, data science, and our people, we aim to deliver measurable value that drives both growth and operational efficiency.”

Since its inception, the centre has helped the company streamline costs and reinvest in high-growth technologies. Beyond internal efficiencies, its platforms and products have enabled revenue generation for travel partners worldwide.