Ticket to Switzerland: Indian creators compete in new YouTube travel series

Switzerland Tourism has launched Ticket to Switzerland, a YouTube series featuring four Indian creator teams who compete in thrilling challenges while travelling through some of the country’s most iconic landscapes.

The series showcases destinations such as Zurich, Interlaken, Jungfrau, Geneva, Laax, Engelberg, Mürren and Schilthorn, with the Swiss Travel System seamlessly connecting each leg of the journey. From panoramic train rides to cable cars and lake cruises, travel itself becomes part of the storytelling.

The four teams bring their own perspectives:

• Team AAAP: Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann, blending family bonding with playful competition.

• Team Barkha: Barkha Singh exploring solo, highlighting the power of independent travel.

• Team BFFs: Ashi Khanna and Shivesh Bhatia infusing creativity, humour and foodie energy into their adventures.

• Team Nawez: Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar balancing romance, rivalry and dance-filled fun.

Speaking about the vision, Ritu Sharma, Deputy Director and Marketing Head – India, Switzerland Tourism, said: “Switzerland and India share a deep, emotional bond that goes beyond tourism — it’s rooted in cinema, culture, and a shared love for beauty and storytelling. With Ticket to Switzerland, our goal was to celebrate this connection through a contemporary lens that resonates with today’s Indian travellers.”

Christian Schoch, Director - India of Switzerland Tourism, added: “YouTube is one of the most powerful platforms in India today, not just for entertainment, but as a discovery engine for travel inspiration. This series isn’t just about promoting Switzerland, it’s about telling authentic stories in a fresh, immersive format.”

Participants also shared their experiences. Archana Puran Singh described it as “living straight out of a Yash Raj movie”, while Barkha Singh called it “a journey of adventure and personal growth.”

All episodes of Ticket to Switzerland are now streaming on YouTube, offering audiences a mix of competition, laughter and breathtaking Swiss backdrops.