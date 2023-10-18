Travel demand during Dussehra, Durga Puja long weekend grows over 200% compared to last year: Thomas Cook India

India is seeing a strong travel demand, which has risen over 200 per cent for the upcoming long weekend of Dussehra and Durga Puja as compared to the last year, according to premium travel company Thomas Cook India. The demand is mostly coming from multi-generational families, young professionals, millennials and couples. “With Dussehra falling on Tuesday, our customers are taking leave on Monday to plan their Domestic and International holidays over the extended weekend. Travellers are showing interest in destinations like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Vietnam, Cambodia and Hong Kong; island destinations like Mauritius and Maldives; also Japan and South Korea,” said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa–Thomas Cook India. Long-haul trips like Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa remain in demand, he adds.

According to the company, popular domestic destinations include Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Kerala, Goa and the Andamans; also Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka in the Indian subcontinent.

Another travel agency SOTC Travel says that this is also the start of honeymoon/anniversary season with couples seeking exclusive experiences like glamping, African safaris, chasing the aurora borealis, etc. For a quick weekend getaway, Indians are opting for drivable destinations like Auli, Kasol, Spiti, Dharamshala for North India; Matheran, Igatpuri, Silvassa, Daman for West India; Darjeeling, Siliguri, Digha, Mandarmani from East India; similarly, Hampi, Ooty, Kodaikanal and Gokarna for South India. “Indians are displaying strong appetite for luxury travel - for that once in a lifetime experience. Our demand trends indicate increasing preference for eclectic stays and unique accommodations, outdoor and adventure experiences; also, cruise sailings and spa-wellness getaways. Cruises are high in demand for the upcoming long weekend as they represent a unique value proposition for travellers,” Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head—Holidays, SOTC Travel, said.

Some popular sailing packages for the upcoming long weekend include Dussehra Special Domestic sailings of Cordelia and Singapore sailings of Resort World Cruises, SOTC said.

As per Thomas Cook India, spiritual tourism is also on the rise and some of the preferred destinations include Char Dham Yatra and Do Dham Yatra, Muktinath in Nepal, Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi shrine with Kashmir, Varanasi with Prayagraj, Ayodhya, etc. “Spiritual Tourism is witnessing a significant uptick of approximately 40 per cent versus pre-pandemic not just from India’s seniors/Gen S but also segments like multigenerational families and honeymooners/couples,” Daniel said.

He said that temples leading demand for the Durga Puja/Navratri season are Jammu and Kashmir’s Vaishno Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh’s Maa Jwala Ji Temple, Ujjain’s Maha Kali Devi Temple, Maharashtra’s Mahalakshmi Devi Temple, Kolkata’s Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Delhi’s Kalkaji Temple, Chhattisgarh’s Danteshwari Temple and more. “What is noteworthy is that we are witnessing a discernible shift – with increasing demand (over 25% Vs 2019) from India’s millennials and Gen Z for pilgrimage plus breaks that combine spiritual breaks with unique local experiences and outdoor adventure; also, meditation, yoga, and wellness programs,” Daniel adds.

