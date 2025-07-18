Travis Scott to perform in Mumbai after Delhi sell-outs, marks rare return within same tour

In response to overwhelming demand, Travis Scott will perform an additional show in Mumbai on 19 November as part of his Circus Maximus India Tour, just a month after his Delhi shows sold out within hours. This marks a rare mid-tour return to the same country, reflecting India’s growing importance in the global live music circuit.

Advertisement

According to Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow, the new date was made possible through close coordination with the artist’s team and careful assessment of his international tour schedule. “We received several messages from fans who couldn’t get tickets to the Delhi shows, which were sold out within hours,” said Pugalia. “November was the only feasible window for him to return to India, factoring in Scott’s existing global touring schedule, artist availability and on-ground operational alignment.”

The Mumbai leg will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which will be transformed into a stadium-like venue with custom infrastructure to match Scott’s global tour standards. This includes bespoke staging, state-of-the-art audio and lighting setups, enhanced seating and dedicated mojo barricading.

Advertisement

“This marks a rare and significant moment in India’s live entertainment landscape where an international artist of this stature returns within the same tour cycle, solely to honour fan demand,” said Pugalia. “Travis Scott’s Mumbai show is India’s tipping point for large-scale live music, a defining moment that firmly places the country on the global touring map.”

Tickets go live on 19 July at 12 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow. To manage the expected surge in demand, the platform will implement a virtual queue system similar to what was used for Coldplay and Travis Scott’s Delhi shows.

The Delhi shows, which went on sale on 5 April, sold out in just three hours, with fans logging in from over 500 cities across all 28 Indian states. More than 150 cities purchased premium lounge access. While Delhi NCR (27%) and Mumbai (24%) topped sales, smaller cities also contributed significantly, indicating hip-hop’s nationwide appeal.

Advertisement

Pugalia attributes hip-hop’s growing success in India to its authenticity and relevance to younger audiences. “The socio-political climate, access to tech and rise of regional identities has created fertile ground for hip-hop to thrive. Young Indian audiences, especially Gen Zs, are drawn to what feels real,” he said.

In fact, BookMyShow has seen ticket sales rise from cities such as Shillong, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Thrissur and Nashik, not just traditional metro hubs. “The genre is geography-agnostic. It speaks to identity, rebellion and authenticity,” Pugalia added.

India’s live entertainment industry recorded 18% growth in 2024, with over 30,000 live events across 319 cities, according to BookMyShow’s internal report. “We’ve observed a steady rise in audience scale and affinity over the past 5-7 years,” said Pugalia, noting that India is now firmly on the radar of global promoters.

Pugalia also pointed to the rise of TribeVibe, a BookMyShow enterprise focused on campus entertainment, as a sign of how younger audiences are fuelling the growth. “We’re operating in 75+ cities and working with over 750 colleges,” he said. “This is not a passing trend. Indian fandom is deeply invested in these journeys and eager to witness them live.”