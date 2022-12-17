10 promising business books of 2023 to look out for

Brand new plans, new ideas, new films, and of course new books - that's the gift of a new year. Here’s a list of 10 business books of 2023, we are eagerly waiting for.

How to grow your small business by Donald Miller

Running a small business is no easy feat as a small business owner has to multitask, pull resources together and drive profits. Dealing with logistics often comes in the way of productive work. Donald Miller brings his experience in this area to all those who are starting out or are in the middle of running small businesses. Growing a successful business is not easy and Miller offers some valuable insights for new companies aiming for growth. This is a title to look forward to if you are planning to grow your business, or event start one.

10X is easier than 2X by Dan Sullivan

Dan Sullivan is known among entrepreneurs as a coach for exponential growth. 10X growth is often misunderstood by people as the result of 10X effort. In this title, Sullivan promises to show that 10X growth is actually about expanding in the four important realms of time, money, relationship, and purpose, which will determine your results. Watch out for this one.

Fall in love with the problem, not the solution by Uri Levin

Uri Levine has built not one but two unicorns. In Fall in Love with the Problem, not the Solution, he shows exactly how he did it. As the co-founder of Waze with more than 700 million, which Google acquired in 2013 for $1.15 billion, Levine is committed to spreading entrepreneurial thinking. Levine offers an inside look at the creation and sale of Waze and his second unicorn, Moovit.

Turn your passions into profits by Matt McWilliams

Most people dream about bringing passion and profits together and some end up making it possible Matt McWilliams shows how to do just that. He shows how to attract an audience, build a following and monetise a venture fast. One of the early releases of next year, the book promises to provide clarity and build up the confidence necessary to share messages with the world.

Start, Stay or Leave: The Art of Decision Making by Trey Gowdy

In his latest, upcoming book, Trey Gowdy shared his framework for decision-making. Gowdy has found that most consequential decisions boil down to three simple options: start, stay, or leave. He first developed this decision-making tool in the courtroom during a federal murder trial, and it has guided his life ever since. He has decided to use this framework to raise his family, leave his dream job and then join politics, and then step away.

How Big Things Get Done by Bent Flybjerg and Dan Gardner

In How Big Things Get Done, Bent Flybjerg and Dan Gardner identify errors in judgment and decision-making that lead projects, both big and small, to fail, and the research-based principles that will make you succeed with yours. Find your Lego. Big is best built from small. Be a team maker.

Mind Your Mindset by Michael Hyatt, Megan Hyatt Miller

Our daily experiences, plans, goals, actions, and reactions are products of our thoughts and mindset. Drawing upon the latest insights from the fields of performance psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive science, as well as case studies from their own clients, Michael Hyatt and Megan Hyatt Miller explore the power of ideas to shape superior outcomes not only in business but in the rest of life.

Office Shock by Bob Johansen and Joseph



Most people have experienced office shock during the past two years, with the pandemic disrupting where and how they work. Office Shock includes a FutureBack perspective, which refers to thinking back from the future and allows us to anticipate directions of change. The book ends with a series of possible action steps we can all take together. We're in a decisive decade, and this book offers a way forward that is based on adaptability and agility.

Assemblage by Emmanuel Probst

Brands can no longer force-feed us a plethora of products we don’t need. To succeed, brands must transform us and the world we live in. Assemblage guides you through the art and science of creating transformative brands by combining personal, social, and cultural components. Assemblage will show you why perception is the truth and how to shape people’s perceptions and why we relate to antiheroes, villains and saviours.

Buy Back Your Time by Dan Martell

Can money actually help you free up your calendar? Possibly. Serial entrepreneur and founder Dan Martell will teach you the secrets to working less and playing more while building an empire. He digs into the practical steps that will allow you to start buying back time immediately, while also developing operating procedures and hiring practices that will ensure rapid and robust growth. And he will teach you how to invest in your newfound time wisely — at work and at home — so you keep building your empire while living your best life.