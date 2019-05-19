Andhra Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2019: Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP to win up to 18 seats, Naidu's TDP to win up to 6 seats

YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy is likely to dominate the Lok Sabha election with 18-20 seats, according to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll. There is a three-pronged in contest in Andhra Pradesh between N Chandrababu led-TDP, YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy and movie star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. Naidu's TDP is likely to win between 4 to 6 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll. The national parties, the Congress and the BJP, are just minor players in the State.

The last general polls were held in 2014 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Following the bifurcation of the State, 42 Lok Sabha seats were divided among Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with the former getting 25 seats and the latter 17, respectively.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 LIVE: 'EC used to be feared and respected. Not anymore,' Rahul Gandhi tweets

In 2014, N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP had an alliance with the BJP and the combined strength of the BJP-led NDA was 17 at that time, which helped him beat Jaganmohan Reddy to the chief ministerial office. The BJP-led NDA was supported by the Jana Sena Party of Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan, who did not contest from any seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in Andhra Pradesh in a single phase on April 11. These were the first Lok Sabha elections in the state after it was bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to the Telangana movement.

Meanwhile, assembly elections were also held on April 11 in Andhra Pradesh. In the last Assembly polls, the TDP had won 102 out of 175 seats, while YSRC had bagged 67, followed by BJP (4), Navodayam Party (1) and an independent one. TDP secured 44.61 per cent of vote share and its ally BJP held 2.18 per cent, which helped Chandrababu Naidu to clinch power. The YSR Congress Party obtained 44.58 per cent vote while the Congress, which ruled AP for 10 years from 2004, managed only 2.77 per cent votes.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2019: Final results may not be out till 10 pm on 23rd May