Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates: Case filed against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Chowkidar chor hai' remark

Two days before the Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Amethi that the Prime Minister wants two Indias but that he and the Congress party won't let that happen. He also said that PM Modi gave away the money meant for farmers' insurance to people like Anil Ambani.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Opposition parties at a rally in Kannauj, UP. He said that SP-BSP abuse him but can't abuse terrorists. He also said that his campaigning is done by the people - by women beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme, by daughters who now have a toilet in their homes and by farmers who have benefited from the PM Kisan scheme.

Also, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dedicated a fresh blog post to the Congress. Criticising the Opposition party, Jaitley said that the 'New India' rejects negativism of Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal. He added that when the entire nation was celebrating Balakot strikes, Rahul Gandhi positioned himself against it.

8:30pm: A comparison of vote shares of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections

7:51pm: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has sought a report from the returning officers in connection with the allegations of bogus voting in Kasaragod constituency, ANI reported. Teeka Ram Meena has sought reports from the collectors of Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

7:32pm: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Sighvi met Election Commission officers, with the demand to either remove all EVMs which mention BJP clearly or include names of other parties as well.

6:40pm: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh calls upon Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh.

6:06pm: "Shatrughan Sinha has just gone to Congress. When he was in BJP he used to talk about nationalism. Now,he says that Jinnah was a great leader like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Congress leaders are praising Jinnah, who has divided the country," BJP president Amit Shah said during a rally in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

5:25pm: Actor Govinda campaigned for Congress candidate Rijju Jhunjhunuwala from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat.

5:05pm: Visuals from election rally of Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav in Kannauj.

4:57pm: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis campaigns for BJP's Mumbai North Central candidate Poonam Mahajan. She will be facing Congress MP Priya Dutt in the 2019 Lok Sabha election

4:50pm: "We are confident of winning more than 3 parliamentary seats in Jammu & Kashmir in Lok Sabha elections. BJP has become the main stream party of the Kashmir Valley, today. We will work for peace and development in the region," said BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

4:35pm: In more trouble for Congress President Rahul Gandhi, A Patna court has summoned himto appear before it on May 20 in relation to a with defamation case filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi.

4:22pm: Case filed against Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Ara Civil Court after the Congress president repeatedly asked the crowd to chant 'chowkidar chor hai' in a rally in Samastipur.

4:20pm: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has summoned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his 'scorpion' remark on the PM Narendra Modi. Tharoor has been asked to appear before the court on June 7.

4:17pm: The Bharatiya Janata Party has moved Election Commission of India againat Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he has presented wrong information during his election campaign about Centre's aid to the national capital.

4:09pm: Re-polling to be held on 29th April at polling stations number 19 at Dhologachh SSK, 37-Patagora Balika Vidhyalay in Islampur assembly segment and polling station no. 191-Loha Gachhi Aadi Basipada in Goalpokhar assembly segment in Raiganj parliamentary constituency in West Bengal.

4:00pm: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi click photos amid campaigns in Uttar Pradesh.

3:45pm: BJP writes to CEO, Bhubaneswar demanding deployment of adequate central forces for the guarding of strong rooms across Odisha and immediate ouster of political functionaries, party workers and non voters of BJD from Kendrapara during 48 hrs of silence period ahead of polls: ANI.

3:37pm: Visuals from Sunny Deol's roadshow in Barmer.

3:35pm: Visuals from Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in Unnao.

3:33pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Sitapur, "Try and remember the kind of country Congress handed over when they gave up their government after ten years. Scams that ran into thousands of crore, bad name in the world due to corruption, everyone in a state of distress and there were continuous threats of bomb explosions and security lapses."

3:29pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, "Congress, BSP and SP can't figure out on what issue they should be asking for votes. The entire game they have constructed around caste and class is proving to be harmful for them."

3:24pm: Makers of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' write to EC seeking clarification on its decision staying its release. Letter states "We seek clarification in this regard from your office as we intend to promote film in areas which are no more affected by MCC after end of polling on 29.4.19.": ANI.

3:20pm: At a rally in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Farmers are put in jail for not being able to repay their loans but Modi ji's friends roam free.We won't let this happen anymore. Now if any farmer is unable to repay his loan, he won't be jailed. We will also make a different budget for farmers."

3:11pm: Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Amethi, "I do whatever I say I will. I don't lie. Chowkidaar wants to make two Hindustans but we will not let that happen. There is only one Hindustan."

3:05pm: Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Amethi, "Modi ji gave away Rs 10,000 crore of farmers' insurance to people like Anil Ambani."

3:00pm: Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Amethi, "Narendra Modi has lied to the nation for the last 5 years. In his speech, he doesn't speak about employment, farmers or 15 lakh. He speaks by looking at the teleprompter and his speech is controlled by a controller from behind. Time is about to change."

2:45pm: UP CM Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in Shahjahanpur, "When our govt came, Suresh Khanna ji became a minister, he asked what should be the issues for cabinet meeting. I asked him what issues were brought up by Samajwadi Party in their meeting, he said 'They used to drop cases against terrorists.'"

2:34pm: "I had never spoken about my caste. Till the time the Opposition leaders hurled abuses on me, the country didn't know my caste. But I am thankful to 'Behenji' (Mayawati), Akhilesh, Congress and the 'Mahamilawati', that they are openly talking about my backwardness," said PM Modi at a rally in Hardoi.

2:20pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Amethi, "Not a single youth in the country can say 'Yes, chowkidar gave me employment' because unemployment rate in country is highest it has been in 45 years. In 70 years nobody did something as foolish as demonetization & Gabbar Singh Tax."

2:18pm: Amit Shah at a rally in Mayurbhanj, Odisha said, "In Odisha, more than 20 of our karyakartas have been attacked and many killed. There is be no place for violence."

2:15pm: At a rally in Hardoi, PM Modi said, "BSP formed governments in the name of Babasaheb. But how much respect Behenji has for Babasaheb is getting clear now."

2:10pm: "Our government has worked to the best of its abilities to take Babasaheb's legacy forward," said PM Modi at a rally in UP's Hardoi.

2:00pm: A scrutiny of voter turn out at the end of Phase I brought some glaring discrepancies to the fore. The number of people eligible in 'other' category according to official documents stood at 9. But interestingly the number of people who voted in the same category were 1,912. Additionally, Andaman & Nicobar saw maximum VVPATS replacement almost 25%.

1:55pm: "Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah," said Shatrughan Sinha. He had said yesterday that from Mahatma Gandhi to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, all belonged to Congress.

1:45pm: BJD writes to EC alleging BJP candidate Baijayant Panda of distributing money.

1:30pm: Election Commission directs East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against Gautam Gambhir, BJP's candidate from East Delhi parliamentary constituency for "holding a rally in East Delhi without permission."

1:20pm: At a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, PM Modi said, "Before I became Prime Minister, when there used to be a remote control government, there were only 2 mobile phone manufacturing companies in the country, now within 5 years there are more than 125 factories manufacturing mobiles in India."

1:09pm: Referring to Avengers: Endgame, Akhilesh Yadav said that the endgame for BJP is near.

1:07pm: Seven veteran officers join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

1:00pm: P Chidambaram said, "Shatrughan Sinha, whatever his views are, he must explain. But a few days ago, he was part of BJP. So let BJP explain why he was a part of BJP for so many years. I don't have to explain statement of every member.I can only speak for party's official position."

12:55pm: Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora has said if PM Modi truly respects the Maharashtra Police, he should withdraw the candidature of Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, who is contesting as a BJP nominee from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. In a statement, Deora said Mumbaikars should ask why the Prime Minister is encouraging those who insult the armed forces and brave police. "If the prime minister truly respects the Maharashtra Police, he should withdraw Pragya Thakur's ticket immediately. That's the least he can do to honour martyr Hemant Karkare," Deora said.

12:45pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Kannauj, "Congress, SP, BSP have only one mantra - jaat paat japna, janta ka maal apna (talk about caste, class and take away all of the public's money)"

12:35pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Kannauj, "Some people are spreading rumours that Modi will take back the PM Kisan money after elections. This means that they have accepted that on May 23, Modi will only for the government. I promise you that this money is yours and no one will take it back."

12:25pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Kannauj, "There are such intelligent people in our country who can make gold out of potatoes. Neither I nor my party can do such stuff. Whoever wants to make gold out of potatoes can approach those leaders, it is beyond us."

12:15pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Kannauj, "New India will not be afraid anymore. New India will go to the homes of terrorists and destroy them. When the country is protected, only then will the lives of its citizen go on peacefully."

12:10pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Kannauj, "Those who believe the lies spread by Pakistan in order to defeat PM Modi, those who want to become Pakistan's hero, what can we hope from them?"

12:00pm: PM Modi said at a rally in Kannauj, "Today that sister is campaigning for Modi who has benefited from the Ujjwala scheme. Modi's campaigning is done by that daughter who now has a toilet in her home. Modi's campaigning is done by that farmer who received support from the PM Kisan scheme. Modi's campaigning is done by that family whose son has received bullet-proof jackets to defend the country's borders."

11:55am: PM Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, "Should India be protected from terrorists or not? Did SP-BSP leaders mentioned terrorism even once? They abused Modi so much but did they abuse terrorism? Are they scared of terrorists or do they want to protect them?"

11:50am: Kavita Khanna, wife of late actor Vinod Khanna on being denied a ticket by BJP from Gurdaspur: It is my decision that I'm not going to make this a personal issue and make a personal sacrifice and put my entire might and support behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I felt hurt because I understand party the has right to decide candidate but there is a way of doing it, and the way it was done I felt abandoned and rejected, I was made to feel insignificant.

11:40am: Shiv Sena has appointed Priyanka Chaturvedi as the 'upneta' of the party.

11:20am: Case registered against SP leader Azam Khan for violating Model Code of Conduct at a rally in Shahabad, Rampur.

11:15am: RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said, "We are fighting against BJP on all 40 seats. Tanveer Sahab is going to win Begusarai seat and that too by a huge margin. Whatever environment one creates, we aren't bothered, because public has made its mind."

11:10am: RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said, "Raids are being held against Mayawati, against our family. BJP people are trying to frame opposition leaders. Because they know that in these polls, they're going to get defeated by 'mahagathbandhan' in respective states. CBI, ED, IT are working like IT cell of BJP."

11:00am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Amethi and Raebareli today.

10:45am: "Will it be a repeat of 2014 in terms of votes or will it be more? The euphoric reaction at the ground suggests a mandate larger than 2014. A 65% to 70% approval rating for an incumbent Prime Minister is unprecedented in India. It is reflecting in the groundswell," wrote FM Jaitley in a blog post.

10:30am: In the blog post, FM Jaitley said, "The Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi are 48 years behind the times. 2019 and 1971 are 48 years apart. India's social combination and economic profile has completely changed. The Congress is contesting the 2019 election on the 1971 agenda."

10:14am: In a blog post, FM Jaitley said, "Rahul Gandhi, in the last one year, built up a fake narrative on Rafale and loan waiver to business houses, which was contrary to the truth. The fake issues evaporated and now strike no chord in the electorate."

10:09am: "The Congress Party's Manifesto on national security was completely against the nationalistic mood in the country," said Arun Jaitley in the blog post.

10:02am: In a blog post, Arun Jaitley said, "Instead of sharing the nationalist mood in the country post Balakot, Rahul positioned his party against both the national interest and the national mood. He considered Balakot not a blow to Pakistan sponsored terrorism but to the Congress Party."

10:00am: In a blog post, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: The 'New India' is a positive India. It does not accept the negativism of Rahul, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and TDP. The 'New India' wants to look up rather than be cynical and critical about their own country.

9:55am: BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh on Friday said, "Chanting Vande Mataram may be an emotion. But if you are living in India then Vande Mataram is a must. It is in Sanskrit and it can be translated into Urdu too. Those who do not want to chant it by heart have no right to live in India. If it is in my hand, I would send such people to Pakistan within one week after making their passports."

9:45am: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday night that Opposition parties and people have the right to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what happened to the development model promised by him and the BJP. He was addressing an election rally here for NCP candidate from Thane Anand Paranjpe.

"You and I have the right to ask PM what happened to his development model," the NCP chief said.

Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, labourers, Dalits and tribals, Pawar said.

9:40am: Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha says that from Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel to Mohd Ali Jinnah and Jawaharlal Nehru, all belonged to the party, which is why he has joined them.

9:35am: Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, R K Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and former Speaker Meira Kumar were among 59 candidates who filed their nominations for eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the seventh and last phase of general elections in Bihar. The constituencies of Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Ara, Buxar, Jehanabad, Karakat and Sasaram will go to polls in the seventh phase on May 19.

A total of 59 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh told reporters here.

9:30am: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to hold a press conference in Kannauj at 4 pm today.