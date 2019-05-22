Election result counting day: Home ministry warns of possible violence, tells states to maintain law and order

The Ministry of Home Affairs has alerted the state chief secretaries and DGPs (director generals of police) about the possibility of violence in different parts of the country on the counting day on Thursday. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry has asked states and the Union Territories to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. The authorities have also been asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and the venues where the counting will be held.

The alert has been issued in wake of several reports of calls for inciting violence and disruption on counting day.

In total, polling was conducted across 10.3 lakh polling stations in all the seven phases. Total 67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the seven-phase elections. This is the highest ever voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections. The Election Commission is yet to provide the number of counting centres being set up for Thursday, saying the data is not centrally available.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the grounds of excessive use of money power. The poll panel is yet to announce a fresh date for elections in Vellore.

