Lok Sabha Election 2019 phase-3: Voting percentage in Kerala 26.04% till 12 pm

Kerala is among the 13 states that is voting for the Phase 3 elections. The Southern Indian state has total 20 Lok Sabha seats, including Wayanad from where Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting. Besides, Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam and two-time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor are the other two prominent candidates contesting today from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, respectively.

Kerala has recorded 26.04 per cent of total voter turnout till 12 p.m.

The 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala where voting is underway are Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, and Thiruvananthapuram.

A total of 227 candidates are in the fray, including 23 women in the 20 Lok Sabha seats.

Nine MLAs, 13 sitting MPs and two former party district secretaries, and two actors are contesting the polls in the state.

There are 2.61 crore voters - 1.26 crore males, 1.34 crore females and 173 third gender voters.

Over 55 companies of Central forces and over 4,700 security personnel have been deployed across the State for the elections.

The strength of first time voters in Kerala is over two lakh in the age group of 18-19.

The three major fronts-- ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, Opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA have nominated six women candidates.

The polling in the state will end at 6 pm in the 24,970 polling stations.

(With PTI inputs)

