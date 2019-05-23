PM Modi's 95-year-old mother celebrates son's massive win in Lok Sabha elections

With a NaMo tsunami well underway, the person feeling most proud right now is probably the Prime Minister's mother, Hiraba Modi. She was seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters, who were chanting his name, outside her residence this morning.

The nonagenarian had impressed the nation when she stepped out to cast her vote on April 23. She lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village, located around 10 km from Gandhinagar city. Images of Modi seeking her blessing earlier in the day before casting his own vote had gone viral. She had given him a shawl of Goddess Mahakali from the Shakti Peeth of Pavagadh, along with Rs 500 as shagun and kansaar - a special sweet dish prepared on auspicious occasions - for his success.

Last September, Hiraba found herself featured in a viral Facebook post, where she was seen holding a placard asking for votes for Modi in the run-up to the general elections. The placard was in Hindi, which translated in English read: Will you vote for my son Narendra in 2019? A Facebook page called Narendra Modi WhatsApp Group followed by more than 14 lakh people had posted this photoshopped image, which was liked and shared by many on social media, with hundreds of people commented saying they will indeed vote for Modi.

However, the India Today Fact Check team found that the image had been photoshopped. Modi's mother was, in fact, holding a box with a white sari, which was sent to her by the then prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif as a goodwill gesture.

In February, Modi revealed in an interview that although his mother did not understand what his job was when he became Gujarat's chief minister, she had made him promise that he would never take a bribe. The PM had added that his roots have remained strong only because of his mother saying those words.

With PTI inputs

